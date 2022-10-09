Lee Zeldin says two people were shot outside his Long Island home while his daughters were inside

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two men were shot and killed outside the home of New York governor hopeful Lee Zeldin on Long Island on Sunday.

The shooting would not be related in any way to the congressman.

Zeldin, 42, first revealed information about the shooting in an interview with the New York Post hours after it happened.

He said his twin daughters, 16, were home at the time to do their homework. They were unharmed, but a little “panic,” Zeldin said.

Zeldin told the paper: “They heard the shots. Tree! They went upstairs and locked themselves in the bathroom.’ He added that his daughters had called 911.

According to his Twitter page, Zeldin attended an event in the Bronx as part of his campaign to overthrow incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul in New York.

Zeldin departs from a “Moms 4Zeldin” City Hall on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on October 7

The latest polls show that Zeldin has a chance to dethrone Hochul in November

Incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul (left) is just two points ahead of her Republican challenger Lee Zeldin (right), currently a member of the US House of Representatives, in a new poll by the Trafalgar Group

This is the second high-profile case of violent crime affecting Zeldin. In July, Zeldin was accosted during a speech in Rochester, New York, by a drunken Iraq veteran.

Despite initial attempts by Republicans and conservative activists to push the attack on Democratic supporters, the perpetrator, David Jakubonis, told investigators he did not know who Zeldin was when he took the stage.

This week, a new poll showed Zeldin was just two points behind Hochul in what should be a great race in the deep blue state.

An Investigation of the Trafalgar Group released Thursday, Hochul, who took over from disgraced Prime Minister Andrew Cuomo last August, showed 44.5 percent support.

Zeldin, an ally of former President Donald Trump, received 42.6 percent support in the survey.

About 10 percent of the electorate remains undecided, while libertarian Larry Sharpe hovers around 3 percent.

About 10 percent of the electorate remains undecided, while libertarian Larry Sharpe hovers around 3 percent.

The survey is of likely voters in New York and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percent.

The poll was conducted from September 30 to October 3.

Hochul’s campaign has tried to portray Zeldin as too Trumpy, while Zeldin has used a playbook similar to other Republicans in the fall vote and played high crime rates.

In September, however, Zeldin’s campaign admitted that one of the GOP candidate’s ads contained footage of crimes committed in California — not New York — and that some footage from New York predates Hochul’s tenure, according to NY1.

However, Hochul had served as Cuomo’s lieutenant governor before resigning over sexual harassment allegations.

Another Zeldin ad portrayed Hochul as “even more corrupt than Cuomo,” pointing to claims that Hochul had given no-bid contracts to campaign donors.

Early voting in the race starts on October 29.

Despite the close poll, Zeldin’s shot at the governor’s mansion remains long.

Other recent polls showed Hochul with a comfortable two-digit lead.

And the last time New York elected a Republican governor was 20 years ago, when the state elected Governor George Pataki to a third term. Since then, the state has had four Democratic governors, two of which — Eliot Spitzer and Andrew Cuomo — have resigned in a scandal.

FiveThirtyEight gave Zeldin less than a 1 percent chance of winning as of Friday.