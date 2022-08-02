Lee Ryan ‘arrested after being ‘abusive towards cabin crew when they wouldn’t serve him alcohol’

Lee Ryan has been reportedly arrested after behaving “intimidated” and “crazy” during a flight from Glasgow to London City Airport.

The Blue singer, 39, is said to have been abusive to the cabin crew when they refused to serve him an alcoholic drink and he was handcuffed after the plane landed.

Staff allegedly emailed ahead, causing a police van to meet the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant on the runway as police boarded the British Airways flight.

He is said to have spent the night in a cell after being arrested on suspicion of public order violations.

Ryan has since been released after 12 noon pending further investigation.

One passenger, who claimed the incident delayed the flight by 20 minutes, said: The sun: ‘He became aggressive towards the flight attendants when it became clear that he would not have alcohol.

“At one point he left his seat and started pacing up and down the aisle despite being told to sit down — he even ran behind the cabin crew curtains. It was insane behaviour.’

Another said: ‘The way he acted was really intimidating.’

The star’s representative declined to comment when MailOnline contacted him.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police told MailOnline: ‘On Sunday, July 31, around 1640, officers encountered a flight that had arrived from Glasgow at London City Airport.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for a public order violation. He was taken into custody at a police station in East London and released the following day after an investigation.’

Ryan has previously spoken out about his struggle with alcohol, having described himself as a “good alcoholic” for 10 years.

The former pop star, who has appeared on Celebs Go Dating, told in 2019 how he still drinks socially but not ‘inside’.

In April, it was revealed that his company has gone bankrupt with debts totaling £69,000.

Lee Bee Ltd was voluntarily wound up due to the huge amount of money, including an estimated £15,000 to HMRC and £50,000 to Metro Bank.

The company, founded in 2019, has no money to pay out to its creditors and was dissolved by liquidator Stuart Rathmell on March 17.

The debts also include £4,000 owed to the Blue singer, 38, who is the sole director.

MailOnline contacted a representative of Lee for comment at the time.

Married: In March, it was revealed that he had secretly married his two-year-old girlfriend Verity Paris after moving to Spain – they share a daughter

According to the records, his only other active company Catch A Dream Productions Ltd filed bills on March 23, exposing debts of £2,175.

Ryan moved to Spain with his girlfriend Verity Paris in 2020 after seeing the work in this country dry up.

In March, it was revealed that he had secretly married his two-year-old girlfriend Verity.

The couple, who welcomed a daughter in August last year, whose name they have not shared publicly, tied the knot in an intimate and romantic ceremony.

Ryan moved to Spain last year to start a family with Verity, 31, and the couple said I Do at a registry office in Gibraltar.

The newlywed told The sun: ‘I finally met someone who loves me and supports me in everything I do.

“Verity is a beautiful, strong and loving woman that I cherish, and I am a lucky man to have such a wonderful mother to my child, and now a woman in her.

“I’ve never been so calm and grounded and I owe it to Verity. I am the happiest I have ever been in my life because of the wonderful family life I have now.”

In addition to his daughter with Verity, Ryan is also father to daughter Bluebell, 13, who he shares with ex Jessica Keevil, and son Rayn, 12, whose mother is his ex-fiancée, Samantha Miller.

The couple moved into a beachfront apartment on the Costa del Sol in 2020, with the duo admitting they now have a “better quality of life” and “new life”.

Ryan admitted that after living in London for 20 years he now enjoys scenic walks along the coastline and ‘sea air’