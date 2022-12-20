LEE BOYCE: Where do you stand on the great heating debate?

<!–

What is your position on the great central heating debate? By that I mean the question of whether or not you have already turned on the heating.

At our house, we held out until the end of November, the longest I can remember.

That was partly due to rising gas and electricity costs, but also because it was still pretty hot in October and through most of November.

Unnecessary: ​​Many of you who brave the cold in their own living rooms can probably afford to turn the heating on intermittently. They just haven’t done the sums

This month, however, has been freezing, but some people have flatly refused to turn on the heating. When I visited an aunt last weekend, I had to be rude and keep my coat on.

She’s over 60 and lives alone, and she seems to be on a one-woman crusade to prove she’s made of the stuff of steel.

With skyrocketing costs and tight energy supplies (we can thank Vladimir Putin for that), I understand why you’re nervous about splurging on heating. But when I looked at his thermostat it was 14 degrees!

It was too cold for my little Brooke, who did what little kids do best and threw a tantrum. With a little warning, she probably would have gotten her into long johns, gloves, scarf, hat, and vest.

In the end, I was so desperate that I offered to pay my aunt’s heating bill if she would relent. It was only when I pointed out that Brooke’s hands were freezing cold that she reluctantly agreed.

Look, I’m not a pampered central heating prima donna. We hate waste of all kinds in my house. But I can’t find anything below 18 degrees comfortable.

However, after speaking with family, friends and colleagues, it seems that heating rejectors are everywhere.

A Mail colleague told me that the temperature in his brother’s house dropped to 12 degrees during the cold snap, and he still refused to turn on the heating. He has a well-paying job, but apparently treats it as a badge of honor to live uncomfortably.

However, my real concern is not people like him. They are retirees shaking in their houses unnecessarily. Some of them will catch a dangerous cold and fall ill, or worse.

Fortunately, it has warmed up again before Christmas. But I still fear there has been a massive nationwide overreaction to talk of staggeringly high bills this year.

You see, many of those who brave the cold in their own living rooms can probably afford to turn the heat on intermittently. They just haven’t done the math.

My aunt, for example, lives in a small one-room house. Your annual power bill is unlikely to come anywhere near the typical £2,500 annual usage we’ve been warned about (that’s the figure for the average home, not all homes).

That means your budget can probably be stretched to use a burst or two of heating when you need to to keep out the cold.

The key is to calculate the costs for yourself, instead of blindly reacting to warnings in the news.

Let me know where you stand on the heating debate. And if you’re a guest with no thermostat control this Christmas, pack an extra sweater just in case!

It’s been a testing year for many, with bills sky-high and customer service seemingly in the gutter. But at least we can celebrate with loved ones without fear of pandemic levels or a mutant variant of the virus.

Thank you for the thousands of letters, emails, and calls you send us each week, revealing scams, scams, and misbehaving companies.

