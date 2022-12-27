LEE BOYCE: Travel is money well spent

My financial kryptonite is the holidays. At various times of the day, I can’t help but drift into thoughts of faraway exotic excursions, sand under my toes, and cities yet to be discovered.

And in this period between Christmas and New Years, when it feels like a long stretch until warm weather returns, Mrs. B and I become travel detectives.

We will spend hours reading brochures, searching for cheap flights and hotel deals.

There are a lot of ‘sale’s out there, but figuring out the really great deals is an art form.

And I must say that Mrs. B has mastered it.

Here are her top three tips:

Please be extremely flexible on dates if you can to ensure the best deal. Check the prices of flights and hotels separately, do not assume that a package will be the cheapest. Never listen to recommendations from friends and family; it only leads to disappointment as everyone has different tastes. (We’ve learned that the hard way!)

During the year, we don’t really splurge on new clothes, takeout food, gadgets, or go overboard with Christmas and birthday gifts.

But we also don’t obsess over every penny on a budget spreadsheet: life is too short to live by a grid of numbers.

All the money we save from living within our means goes into a vacation fund, and we can’t think of a better way to spend our hard-earned money than on adventures with our little daughter Brooke in tow.

When we go abroad, we’ll turn off our phones and soak up as much as we can.

These kinds of memories and adventures enrich life in ways that are hard to put a price on. In my opinion, it’s money well spent.

Be a debt expert

Many moons ago, while dealing with a sizeable student loan and a junior reporter’s salary, I shuffled some of my most expensive debt into a 0pc balance transfer credit card.

These give you several years without interest while you try to pay off the balance. I have to say, it worked out brilliantly: I successfully paid off the debts in a manageable way in two years and have never been in the red since.

As always, in January there will be many people looking for a fresh financial start and paying off their debts.

However, the number of months that the best cards on the market give to pay off the debt is less and less.

At the beginning of December, four of these cards were offered for more than 30 months without interest on the debt; Now, there’s only one deal left.

If you’re in the market for a 0 pc card, it’s worth reaching for it now, before the balance transfer bonfire heats up.

MoT New Year

I’m not one for New Year’s money resolutions that I’m bound to break. Instead, I’ll have my usual (little) annual financial audit in the first week of January.

It sounds boring, but I always feel so much better after finding out where Mrs. B and I are in terms of paying the mortgage. It is also an opportunity to see how our investments and pensions are doing.

I’ll see how much our slow drip feed of cash at Brooke’s savings (opened as soon as she was born in 2018) is growing as well.

I also use it as an opportunity to think about rebalancing my finances. For example, one of the big questions I’ll address is . . . Should I split what I am paying monthly into shares and Isa shares and use that cash to buy more Premium Bonds with bigger prizes now on offer?

It may sound intimidating, but an annual financial MoT can earn you hundreds of pounds for the rest of the year.

So take a deep breath and dust off that spreadsheet.

You can thank me later.

Finally, to all our readers, have a happy and prosperous New Year.

l.boyce@dailymail.co.uk