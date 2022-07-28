LED display: from small to giant wall

An LED display (light-emitting diode, i.e. “light-emitting diode display”) is a display device based on light-emitting diodes.

Three types of light-emitting diode displays can be distinguished:

– LED displays, which consist of individual, discrete, dot-shaped, inorganic single-crystalline LEDs.

– LED displays, which are composed of single, discrete, elongated, inorganic single-crystalline LEDs.

– LED displays which are composed of organic light-emitting diodes in thin-film technology on a common substrate as integrated matrices (so-called OLEDs).

History and overview

The first commercially used LED displays of the types 1 and 2 defined above were made from monolithic gallium arsenide single crystal wafers by sawing and contacting.[1] These were used, among other things, to realize digit displays consisting of seven LED segments each (seven-segment displays, type 2), which were used as red luminous displays in products such as the first digital watches or pocket calculators in the early 1970s. These were replaced around the beginning of the 1980s by LCD displays, which had much lower power consumption.

This was later followed by red-colored alphanumeric small displays consisting of discrete, dot-shaped LEDs of type 1 arranged in a matrix. One application example is ticker displays (dynamic type displays), which are still used today, for example, by retailers or small service providers in shop windows, but also at train stations.

After different color displays became possible by combining different colored LEDs (additive color mixing of red, green and blue), the need for large displays of type 1 arose, especially in the advertising industry and in sports stadiums. In the meantime, thanks to the progressive miniaturization of LEDs, this technology allows pixel pitches smaller than 1 mm, which means that small-format displays from 82″ in full HD resolution can also be produced for indoor use. The devices are mostly suitable for displaying HDR video and are characterized by durability and a brilliance that surpasses even OLEDs. For a more detailed description, see Video Wall.

Small

Since the late 2000s, small-format screens with organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) in thin-film technology have matured sufficiently to partially replace the previously common LC displays (LCDs) in smartphones, digital cameras and tablet computers. Since the 2010s, OLED displays have also been used in which the individual pixels are driven by means of thin-film transistors in the form of an active matrix (AM). These are often called AMOLED displays (active matrix organic light emitting diode).

Giant

JumboTron, sometimes called jumbovision, is a video monitor that uses widescreen television (video wall) technology. The original technology was developed in the early 1980s by Mitsubishi Electric and Sony, who used JumboTron as a trademark in 1985. Mitsubishi Electric marketed its version of this technology as Diamond Vision. It was commonly used in sports stadiums and concert venues to show close-ups of events or even other sporting events taking place at the same time, as well as in outdoor public spaces (such as Times Square, for example).

Jumbotron

The jumbotron was invented in Japan in the early 1980s, but there is a dispute over its invention between two rival Japanese companies, Mitsubishi Electric and Sony. In 1980 Mitsubishi introduced the first large-scale video card, the Diamond Vision, which was a large screen that used cathode ray tube technology similar to traditional tube televisions. They demonstrated this technology during the 1980 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Panasonic had an Astro Vision based on fluorescent discharge tubes. These were just three players in the big screen industry.

Ironically, it was Sony that introduced Daktronics into the world of professional and college sports, since Sony sold Daktronics scoreboards and controllers exclusively with its video cards. Eventually, Daktronics completely replaced Sony in this area.

In 1985 Sony introduced the term “JumboTron” to refer to its large-scale video cards. JumboTron was the trademark for the large-scale video boards originally produced by Sony, and is recognized as one of the largest non-projectable video displays ever produced. Sony Creative Director Yasuo Kuroki, who was previously involved in the development of the Walkman, is the author of the JumboTron. It was introduced at Expo ’85, held in Tsukuba, Ibaraki, in May 1985. It had a screen resolution of 450,000 pixels and used a new proprietary Sony technology called Trini-lite. This was a microprocessor lamp developed by one of Kuroki’s colleagues, Betamax chief engineer Yuji Watanabe. Trini-lite technology provided screen clarity and computer control, laying the groundwork for Sony’s first JumboTron.

Although the JumboTron and similar large screens were physically large, their resolution ranged from low to medium. Although the resolution of Sony’s original JumboTron in 1985 was 450,000 pixels, which was comparable to standard definition TVs of the era,[3] some later models had lower resolution. The JumboTron at the now demolished Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida, was 30 feet (9 m) diagonal and had a resolution of only 240×192 pixels, lower than VHS resolution. Since then, the screen size has varied depending on the venue. The screen introduced in 1985 was 40 meters wide and 25 meters high. Newer and larger LED-based screens have an order of magnitude higher resolution than the original JumboTron, at a lower cost. For example, the much-publicized center video board at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, where the Cowboys play, is 72 feet tall and 160 feet wide (22 m x 49 m) and displays HDTV at 1920 x 1080 resolution, which is 45 times more pixels.

The largest JumboTron was used at the SkyDome (now Rogers Centre) in Toronto, Ontario, it was 10 m high, 33.5 m wide (33 ft × 110 ft) and cost $17 million. By comparison, an LED system of similar size sold today would cost about $3 million. In 2005, the JumboTron at Rogers Centre was replaced by a Daktronics ProStar as part of the stadium renovation project.

The Sony JumboTron was the first video board in Times Square. It went on like that for almost ten years.