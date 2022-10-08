LeBron James would rank BEHIND Victor Wembanyama as a prospect, claims ex-NBA star Richard Jefferson

Former NBA star Richard Jefferson had high praise for future NBA phenom, Victor Wembanyama, claiming that he would be more worthy of the first overall pick than LeBron James if they both entered the NBA Draft at the same time.

Wembanyama, who is only 18 years old, will qualify for the 2023 NBA Draft – exactly two decades after James’ selection at No. 1 by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“If LeBron James showed up at that exact moment, Victor would go higher than him,” Jefferson, a former teammate of James, said on Friday’s broadcast. NBA Today.

The Frenchman shocked the NBA world this week during two exhibition games against G League Ignite, his first appearances on American soil. In two games, Wembanyama scored 73 points on 22-of-44, 15 rebounds, nine blocks and nine threes.

Victor Wembanyama is the most hyped prospect since LeBron James and Zion Williamson

LeBron James was a St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio

With Wembanyama’s stock at an all-time high, Jefferson kept the hype train rolling, reiterating that James, while immensely talented, would be the secondary prospect. But Jefferson stopped anointing Wembanyama as the heir to the throne of James.

“LeBron James, and all the things we’ve seen – and I’m not saying he’s going to be better than LeBron James – what I’m saying now, I remember LeBron James 20 years ago.

‘That player was six-foot-seven, this person is seven-[foot]-four. LeBron James would be number two if he is the exact same age in the exact same version, LeBron James would be number two. That’s how crazy this guy is as a prospect.

The seven-foot-four Frenchman shone in two exhibition games vs. G League Ignite

Victor Wembanyama, who stands 7-foot-4, is pictured alongside teammate and former Boston Celtics point guard, Tremont Waters, who stands 5-foot-10

“There had never been such a hyped high school player — until now. We’re all on this bad boy.’

While cynics might suggest that Jefferson is simply creating hyperbole to fill segments, Jefferson offers a rebuke.

“People don’t fully process it,” he said. “We as basketball nerds have no way of expressing what this is. You’ve never seen a player in the history of this planet, Earth, do what he can at his size. We’ve never seen that before and it’s amazing.’

Victor Wembanyama #1 of Metropolitans 92 during practice on Monday in Las Vegas, NV.

Wembanyama next to 6-foot-2 Scoot Henderson (right), the likely No. 2 overall draft pick

ESPN colleague Zach Lowe agreed that he also views Wembanyama as a better prospect than James’ 2003 iteration, who came to the NBA via St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, OH.

“Height with this kind of handle and fluidity is unprecedented,” Lowe said. “It’s crazy to say that I think LeBron would be number two in the draft and that he might be the best player of all time.”

While his NBA future will be played on June 22, 2023, during the NBA Draft, Jefferson does believe that Wembanyama could one day have a skills like the great and current Brooklyn Nets star, Kevin Durant.

“If someone told you he can shoot like Kevin Durant, there isn’t a basketball player in the world who would be surprised given his shape and the way he already shoots the ball.”

The French phenom has been compared to a unicorn for its near-mythical combination of size and skill, but LeBron James took it a step further after seeing him in person on Tuesday.

“He’s more of an alien,” James said Wednesday after a preseason game in Las Vegas against the Phoenix Suns, one night after witnessing Wembanyama in nearby Henderson, Nevada.

“Everyone goes on and on about this unicorn thing, everyone’s been a unicorn for the past few years,” James said Wednesday, “but he’s more of an alien.”