LeBron James will NOT leave Lakers soon, wants to stay at least until Bronny is draft eligible

Lebron James is eligible to become a free agent after this season, but he remains committed to the Lakers, despite being eliminated from the first round of the playoffs in 2021 and missing all of the playoffs in 2022.

James remains committed to the organization but would consider leaving in 2024 when his oldest son, 17-year-old Bronny James (Lebron James Jr.), qualifies for the NBA Draft, by Marc Stein

Bronny is currently a senior at Sierra Canyon High School and most recently played in the Peach Invitational where he averaged 17.8 points, 5.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds and shot 44% from a three-point range.

Bronny James is a four-star recruit currently listed as the number 34 recruit in the nation and the sixth combo guard

Lebron and Bronny James pictured here after Sierra Canyon’s post-season win

Lebron could sign an extension to remain at Los Angles any time after August 4 and is likely to take some time before signing a one-year extension or a two-year extension with an opt-out clause.

According to Stein, sources believe LeBron and his family have been holed up in Southern California since the family moved there in 2018.

Los Angeles has already taken several important steps this off-season as they try to get back to the playoffs.

Like father, like son, Bronny takes the pre-game jumper like Lebron takes the jumper during the Drew League game.

LeBron and family at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures of ‘Smallfoot’ in 2018. From right to left Bryce James, Zhuri James, LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron James Jr. (Bronny James)

Notably, they replaced former Head Coach Frank Vogel with first-time Head Coach Darvin Ham.

LA has also lost Malik Monk via free agency and Carmelo Anthony is still unsigned after playing a key role last season.

More importantly, the Lakers are reportedly looking for a trading partner to discharge point guard Russell Westbrook’s salary.