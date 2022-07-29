LeBron James unveils new NASCAR paint scheme promoting his youth charity for team he partially owns

A new livery designed for RFK Racing’s No. 17 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series will honor LeBron James and his charity for an upcoming race.

The special edition design will ride on driver Chris Buescher’s car when the Cup Series returns to Michigan International Speedway in two weeks.

Buescher’s Ford will be decorated in the foundation’s logos, including the I Promise program, and its colors.

The green and gold of the foundation pays tribute to James’ high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary, where he won multiple Ohio state basketball titles.

The LeBron James Family Foundation Takes the No. 17 Ford of RFK Racing

RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher said it was ‘pretty cool’ to have James’ family charity on his car

James is an investor in the Fenway Sports Group, the parent company of the MLB’s Boston Red Sox, the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, and Liverpool FC

Fenway Sports Group – or FSG – also co-owns RFK Racing, which has been part of NASCAR since 2007.

Buescher, who has been with RFK for three years, said in a tweet that it was “pretty cool” to have the foundation as a sponsor on his car.

James also tweeted his excitement, calling the moment “amazing.”

The LeBron James Family Foundation has dedicated its efforts to improving the lives of families and communities in the basketball star’s hometown, Akron, Ohio.

The foundation has established its own school, the “I Promise School,” which provides at-risk students and families with free education, meals, and guaranteed tuition at the University of Akron.

I Promise also offers parents of students the opportunity to earn their GED through classes in school.

The new paint job could provide a much needed spark for a team struggling to perform this season.

Buescher currently sits 23rd in the NASCAR standings, while fellow driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski is behind him in 28th.

RFK has not won a race this year and only Buescher has managed to finish in the top-5.

Akron, let’s go to @MISpeedway of @RFKracing! 🏎👑 To see our Foundation represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in @NASCAR show our children of Akron that everything is possible and nothing is out of reach for them. pic.twitter.com/OIeqoSfjDA — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) July 28, 2022