LeBron James tops list of NBA’s top earners for 2022-23 at $124.5m in on- and off-court earnings

LeBron James tops Forbes‘ list of the NBA’s highest earners with pre-tax income of $124.5 million, including endorsements, license fees and other business endeavours, not to mention the $44.5 million that made the Los Angeles Lakers the four-time MVP will pay for the upcoming season.

James, who averaged 30.3 points per game last season with 37, has a $30 million tie to second-seeded Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors star who matched James in June by winning his fourth NBA title.

The league’s top 10 highest-paid players will earn approximately $750 million before taxes and brokerage fees, breaking last year’s unofficial record of $714 million.

The NBA All-Star’s 18-time Nike contract remains one of the most notable deals in the sport, but he’s also added a slew of other sponsors, such as Walmart, GMC, AT&T and PepsiCo, all of which he can endorse. 200 million followers on social media. James also has interests in Liverpool, the English Premier League, as well as the Boston Red Sox and their home network, NESN. He recently invested in a Major League Pickleball team

James is only the second highest paid athlete in the world between salary and endorsements with $121.2 million, beaten by PSG and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, who took in $130 million. However, the investment game is where LeBron has made enough money to outshine the likes of Tiger Woods, Messi, Magic Johnson and Floyd Mayweather.

James signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension in June. The deal includes a player option for the 2024-2025 season and makes James the NBA’s highest-paid player ever, with $532 million in guaranteed money over his career. Kevin Durant previously held that accolade, with $509 million in guaranteed contracts.

James’ out-of-court winnings have risen to $80 million, which is one of the reasons Forbes named him the NBA’s first active billionaire in June.

And then there are the brands he has personally invested in, such as Calm, Ladder/Openfit and Lobos 1707 tequila.

Finally, there are the companies James owns along with his partners, such as The SpringHill Company, a seven-year-old media and consulting firm that expects to earn more than $100 million by 2022, according to Sportico.

Not only does Curry have the highest salary in the NBA at $48 million, but he recently signed a four-year, $215 million extension, which will earn him $59.6 million for the 2025-26 season.

In May, James was named the highest earner of all athletes by Sportico, beating international football icons Lionel Messi ($122 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo ($115 million). Tennis star Naomi Osaka topped all female athletes, and 20th overall, with $53.2 million in revenue, most of which came from endorsement deals as she missed several tournaments while struggling with mental health issues.

Not only does Curry have the highest salary in the NBA at $48 million, but he recently signed a four-year, $215 million extension, earning him $59.6 million for the 2025-26 season. Curry also has $48 million in out-of-court revenue, thanks to endorsement deals with Under Armor and other brands.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant came in third on Forbes’ NBA list with $88 million, followed by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo with $86.5 million and Lakers veteran Russell Westbrook with $82.1 million.

All have had strong seasons, except for Westbrook, who saw his average score drop to 18.5 points per game (he has a career average of 22.8).