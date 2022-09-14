LeBron James is proud dad as he poses for VERY glamorous family portrait with wife and kids

Basketball legend LeBron James was the epitome of a proud father as he posed for a very glamorous family portrait alongside his wife and three children.

LeBron, 37, looked smart as he sat with his wife of nine, Savannah James, 36, and their three children, Bronny, 17, Bryce, 15, and Zhuri, seven, for their first-ever family photoshoot ahead of his upcoming 20th season in the NBA.

LeBron, in a gray tuxedo, smiled from ear to ear as his young daughter gave him a kiss on the cheek in one of the photos.

The seven-year-old wore a lacy lavender dress, while her older brothers both wore black tuxedos.

As for Savannah, she shone in a shiny pink and gold dress with a slit in the chest that revealed a plunging neckline; she paired the look with a dazzling feather boa that she draped around her arms and back.

The athlete and his family took the photos at their home in Los Angeles, California, ahead of the upcoming October issue of Vanity Fair.

One of the photos showed them all sitting at the dinner table together, while another from the shoot showed LeBron and his sons on a raft in their pool, rocking matching bathing suits.

In a third photo, LeBron and his wife were cozying up together in black outfits, leaning against one of his many lavish sports cars – a Porsche.

Another photo showed the family playing basketball together, while another Savannah was getting ready for a vanity as little Zhuri played with her makeup brushes.

Savannah’s parents, Jennifer and JK, as well as LeBron’s mother, Gloria, even joined them for part of the shoot, with the family all wearing pajamas in a group photo taken on their front porch.

While chatting with the magazine, Savannah described this time of their lives as a “moment of transition” for her children.

Bronny, who turns 18 next month, plays basketball for his high school Sierra Canyon and has become a star himself.

Bryce is also focused on the sport, while seven-year-old Zhuri has already started her own successful YouTube lifestyle show called All Things Zhuri, where she has gained over 205,000 subscribers.

Bronny, who turns 18 next month, plays basketball for his high school Sierra Canyon and has become a star himself

The photo shoot comes just weeks after Bronny left his father in awe after he made an impressive slam dunk during a basketball game on August 15.

“With LeBron as their dad, it just comes naturally,” the mother-of-three said of her kids’ gravity in the spotlight.

“It’s not something we pushed or told them to do or anything like that. It just happened.’

Savannah told Vanity Fair she hopes the photos can show the family’s strong bond, adding, “Excuse my language, but we’re a dope family.”

The Vanity Fair photos also come months after Bronny faced a string of despicable racist trolls after taking a girl to his prom for a while in May.

The teen shared photos of himself with classmate Peyton Gelfuso, which showed the pair arriving to the event in a $326,000 modified Mercedes GT sports car, sparking bitter reactions from people who made cruel comments about his choice of companion for the evening.

Some people on the internet weren’t happy with his decision to bring someone with ‘light skin’ to the prom, and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts

One person labeled her a “gold digger” and quoted the lyrics to Kanye West’s song Gold Digger, while others simply shared GIFs and memes to show their disappointment

Other people defended the budding basketball star

“Not a fair-skinned woman yet,” one person wrote, while another added, “Well, on the plus side, LeBron has more kids. Maybe they’ll do better.’

“That girl is whiter than white,” someone else said.

A fourth tweet read: “Must have a black queen like his father,” featuring an angry face emoji.

“Lost another black king to a money-hungry white girl,” another Twitter user tweeted. “Source should do better SMH.”

Someone else labeled her a “gold digger” and quoted the lyrics to Kanye West’s song Gold Digger, while others simply shared GIFs and memes showing their disappointment at his choice of date.

Other people defended the budding basketball star, with one writing, “Bronny James really grew up taking a white girl to the prom in 2022.”

“Anyone mad at Bronny’s prom date, you’re part of the problem in today’s society,” someone else agreed.

“It’s hilarious to see all these black people having a problem with his prom choice. Bro, you are all so pathetic,” read another tweet.

“Happy life MFs don’t make assumptions about teens based on the skin color of their dates,” said another.

“Black people scream racism and go there when that guy is dating a white girl. SMH,” wrote another.

“Maybe we’ll just let that kid enjoy his prom without ruining him and his date. He looks great,” another defended.