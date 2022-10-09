LeBron James is out against Warriors
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
In addition to LeBron tonight are vets Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook. It was scheduled rest for them as they move up to the regular season opener. – 19:03
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Miami HeatJimmy Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals in a Game 5 win over the Lakers in the NBA Finals.
Butler and LeBron James (2015) are the only players to have multiple 30-point triple-doubles in one final. pic.twitter.com/eoJW3mtsEQ – 10:01 am
If you haven’t checked it out yet, don’t wait any longer! That’s how it is!! Then let me know what you think! @netflix #TheRedeemTeam pic.twitter.com/VttOPypft5 – 12:02
I knew the meaning of @Dwyane Wade wearing no. 9.
He knew. So did @LeBron James.
For those looking at the #RedeemTeam doc on #Netflix and trying to figure it out, let me make it simple and straightforward.
Wade grew up in Chicago – Michael Jordan.
Like @Kendrick Perkinskeep it up. pic.twitter.com/ynW3KYFIrM – 2:36 am
Redeem Team doc was great. Candid, swearing LeBron was my favorite part. – 1:04 AM
MY GOD!! This Herbo/Benny The Butcher song is Insane!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @gherbo @BennyBsf – 15:55
“LeBron James would be number two, that’s crazy” [Victor Wembanyama] is like a prospect.”
—@Rjeff24 pic.twitter.com/rfrDhUSaaJ – 15:34
I’ve been doing this for a while – I was too young to see LeBron and I haven’t seen Luka in person – but I’ve never seen a prospect as good as Victor Wembanyama. The clips are really great, but you have to see it up close to believe it. More: pic.twitter.com/S8NxAvHLuv – 12:58 pm
Up to 3 innings, scoreless #Guards–#Shine feels like the first half of a LeBron James run #Cavs playoff match. Still in the feeling phase. #ALWildCard – 12:51 pm
Victor Wembanyama is the greatest NBA prospect since LeBron James. theringer.com/nba/2022/10/7/… – 10:46 am
Darvin Ham said he liked the way Lonnie Walker IV played defensively tonight. They know what he’s capable of offensively and think he’ll fit in well as a secondary piece alongside the primary creators like LeBron who didn’t play tonight. – 12:47 pm
The Lakers – resting LeBron, AD, Russ, Beverley and Nunn – lose 114-99 to the Wolves to drop to 0-3 in the preseason. Thomas Bryant 18d 7r; Lonnie Walker 10p 5r 3a 2b 1s in his preseason debut; Pippen Jr. 14p 7a 3s 3b; Wanderer 17p. – 12:31 pm
Victor Wembanyama shakes hands with LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the Lakers preseason game in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/P2lJL1jXAa – 11:05 PM
Victor Wembanyama meets Lakers LeBron James and Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/1Vhkmsw6vk – 23:04
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/iVUtDumKR7 – 22:13
Ben Simmons is in the Nike LeBron 20 tonight pic.twitter.com/28hIpcJMg3 – 20:41
Darvin Ham confirmed that LeBron, Russ and AD will not be playing back to back on this second night of a preseason. There may also be a few other Lakers dropping out, but no final decisions have been made yet.
Meanwhile, Minnesota is expected to play most of its regulars, with the exception of Towns. – 8:21 pm
An 18-year-old boy was asked today, in his second language, how he handles a barrage of media attention that few people have ever experienced, and how he keeps himself going when even LeBron James sings his praises. This is how Victor Wembanyama replied: pic.twitter.com/cvthGbzp96 – 8:18 pm
I may or may not have gotten this riff on intentionality from @Oprah, but it was so perfect for this discussion with @Malika Andrews and @Brian Windhorst on NBA Today About @LeBron James statement of intent to one day own an NBA team in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/642UKKqeZW – 7:57 PM
More this storyline
ClutchPoints: “I’m not going to say a Big 4. That’s not a Big 4.” Mark Jackson on Patrick Beverley not part of the Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook – via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / 7 October 2022