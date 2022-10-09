WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


LeBron James is out against Warriors

Sports
By Merry
Mike Trudell: LeBron James is out tonight. Just typical expected rest.
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

In addition to LeBron tonight are vets Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook. It was scheduled rest for them as they move up to the regular season opener. – 19:03

LeBron James is out against Warriors
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

No Bron, Russ or Pat Bev tonight for the Lakers. – 19:02

LeBron James is out against Warriors
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron James is out tonight. Just typical expected rest. – 7:01 pm

1665359641 105 LeBron James is out against Warriors
LeBron James @King James

Sheesh Cooper Kupp!! YAC to the house!! – 5:20 p.m.

1665359641 105 LeBron James is out against Warriors
LeBron James @King James
#browns Keep it up! Good start! Chubbs then Coooooop. – 13:29
1665359641 310 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2020, the @Miami HeatJimmy Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals in a Game 5 win over the Lakers in the NBA Finals.
Butler and LeBron James (2015) are the only players to have multiple 30-point triple-doubles in one final. pic.twitter.com/eoJW3mtsEQ10:01 am

1665359642 576 LeBron James is out against Warriors
1665359641 105 LeBron James is out against Warriors
LeBron James @King James

If you haven’t checked it out yet, don’t wait any longer! That’s how it is!! Then let me know what you think! @netflix #TheRedeemTeam pic.twitter.com/VttOPypft512:02

1665359642 209 LeBron James is out against Warriors
1665246306 575 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Duane Rankin @Duane Rankin

I knew the meaning of @Dwyane Wade wearing no. 9.
He knew. So did @LeBron James.
For those looking at the #RedeemTeam doc on #Netflix and trying to figure it out, let me make it simple and straightforward.
Wade grew up in Chicago – Michael Jordan.
Like @Kendrick Perkinskeep it up. pic.twitter.com/ynW3KYFIrM2:36 am

1665359642 475 LeBron James is out against Warriors
1665359643 99 LeBron James is out against Warriors
1665359643 676 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Redeem Team doc was great. Candid, swearing LeBron was my favorite part. – 1:04 AM

1665359641 105 LeBron James is out against Warriors
LeBron James @King James

MY GOD!! This Herbo/Benny The Butcher song is Insane!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @gherbo @BennyBsf15:55

1665246302 586 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

“LeBron James would be number two, that’s crazy” [Victor Wembanyama] is like a prospect.”
—@Rjeff24 pic.twitter.com/rfrDhUSaaJ15:34

1665359644 791 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo

I’ve been doing this for a while – I was too young to see LeBron and I haven’t seen Luka in person – but I’ve never seen a prospect as good as Victor Wembanyama. The clips are really great, but you have to see it up close to believe it. More: pic.twitter.com/S8NxAvHLuv12:58 pm

1665359644 681 LeBron James is out against Warriors
1665359644 977 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Up to 3 innings, scoreless #Guards#Shine feels like the first half of a LeBron James run #Cavs playoff match. Still in the feeling phase. #ALWildCard12:51 pm

1665359644 554 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Victor Wembanyama is the greatest NBA prospect since LeBron James. theringer.com/nba/2022/10/7/…10:46 am

LeBron James is out against Warriors
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Darvin Ham said he liked the way Lonnie Walker IV played defensively tonight. They know what he’s capable of offensively and think he’ll fit in well as a secondary piece alongside the primary creators like LeBron who didn’t play tonight. – 12:47 pm

1665359645 588 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers – resting LeBron, AD, Russ, Beverley and Nunn – lose 114-99 to the Wolves to drop to 0-3 in the preseason. Thomas Bryant 18d 7r; Lonnie Walker 10p 5r 3a 2b 1s in his preseason debut; Pippen Jr. 14p 7a 3s 3b; Wanderer 17p. – 12:31 pm

1665359645 440 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Arash Markazi @Arash Markazi

Victor Wembanyama shakes hands with LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the Lakers preseason game in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/P2lJL1jXAa11:05 PM

1665359645 544 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Ben Goliver @BenGolliver

Victor Wembanyama meets Lakers LeBron James and Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/1Vhkmsw6vk23:04

1665359645 595 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Kyle Goon @kylegoon

me in two hours:
“LAS VEGAS — All the Lakers had to do to win a preseason game for the first time in two years was take LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis out of the starting lineup…” – 22:21

1665359645 544 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Ben Goliver @BenGolliver

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/iVUtDumKR722:13

1665359645 624 LeBron James is out against Warriors
1665359645 595 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lakers starters tonight are Austin Reaves, Scotty Pippen Jr., Max Christie, Wenyen Gabriel and Thomas Bryant.
Besides no LeBron, AD or Russ, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn are also not playing. – 21:47

1665359646 269 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Ben Simmons is in the Nike LeBron 20 tonight pic.twitter.com/28hIpcJMg320:41

1665359646 478 LeBron James is out against Warriors
LeBron James is out against Warriors
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Darvin Ham confirmed that LeBron, Russ and AD will not be playing back to back on this second night of a preseason. There may also be a few other Lakers dropping out, but no final decisions have been made yet.
Meanwhile, Minnesota is expected to play most of its regulars, with the exception of Towns. – 8:21 pm

1665359646 210 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Mike Finger @mike finger

An 18-year-old boy was asked today, in his second language, how he handles a barrage of media attention that few people have ever experienced, and how he keeps himself going when even LeBron James sings his praises. This is how Victor Wembanyama replied: pic.twitter.com/cvthGbzp968:18 pm

1665359647 523 LeBron James is out against Warriors
1665359647 193 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

I may or may not have gotten this riff on intentionality from @Oprah, but it was so perfect for this discussion with @Malika Andrews and @Brian Windhorst on NBA Today About @LeBron James statement of intent to one day own an NBA team in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/642UKKqeZW7:57 PM

More this storyline

“If my mom plays for the Clippers… If my mom plays for the Clippers and she’s in the lane? She gets beaten. And I hope she’d be like “You know what, son. You got that one. I’ll be back for you though a**. -via For the win / 7 October 2022

ClutchPoints: “I’m not going to say a Big 4. That’s not a Big 4.” Mark Jackson on Patrick Beverley not part of the Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook – via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / 7 October 2022

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More