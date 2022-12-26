LeBron James’ historic high school shoes are up for auction and could fetch a whopping $200,000

Special shoes from a special NBA player are up for auction, and the price could reach six figures.

A pair of Jordan Jumpman Swift 6s worn by freshman LeBron James will sell through Heritage Auctions in a matter of weeks.

These were the shoes James wore on court as a St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio won the state title as a freshman.

Heritage Auctions is listing one of the first pieces of LeBron James equipment used in the game.

These Jordan Jumpman Swift 6 shoes were worn by James in his first Ohio State title campaign.

The shoes were a gift to James’ stepfather, Eddie Jackson, in 2000, and Jackson verified them through the auction house.

This item is autographed by James and is inscribed with the number ’23’ and the phrase ‘1999-2000 State Champs’.

‘The 1999-2000 season was LeBron’s first year and his first state title. LeBron’s performance in the championship game, with 25 points and 9 rebounds en route to victory, earned him national attention for the first time,” Jackson’s letter of provenance reads.

‘Accompanying the shoes and this letter is an original photo of LeBron playing in the championship game with the shoes on, as well as the original shoe box. LeBron gave me these shoes after the championship game and signed them for me.’

These shoes are autographed by James and come with the original box and photos of James.

These size 14 shoes are believed to be James’s earliest known game-worn equipment, according to Heritage.

Heritage also puts an estimated price of $200,000 or more on this item, which wouldn’t come close to other James memorabilia from previous auctions.

In March 2021, an unsigned distressed 2020-21 All-Star Game jersey was purchased for $250,140.

There are even James trading cards that far exceed that number, with a 2003 Upper Deck rookie patch previously selling for $5.2 million.