LeBron James files trademark for product line inspired by Laura Ingraham ‘Shut up and dribble’ slur

NBA superstar LeBron James has filed for trademark for the phrase ‘Shut up and dribble!’ after Fox News star Laura Ingraham insulted him with it in 2018.

The firm of Uninterrupted Inc. of the basketball icon plans to apply Ingraham’s insult to a slew of digital products likely to be sold in the so-called “metaverse” virtual world, it was revealed Tuesday.

That application applies to ‘downloadable virtual goods, namely computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headgear, glasses, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use online and in online virtual worlds’.

The feud began in 2018 after James criticized the administration of former President Donald Trump, saying Trump is “the number one job in America, the right person is someone who doesn’t understand the people.” And really don’t give a shit about people.

James also famously called Trump a “seat‘ on Twitter after Trump withdrew Steph Curry and the Golden State Warrior’s invitation to the White House following their championship win.

Ingraham, a known Trump supporter, said James’ comments at the time were “barely understandable” and told him to stop the “political commentary.”

She went on to complain that James was someone “who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball,” telling him to “shut up and dribble.”

Laura Ingraham to LeBron and KD: “Shut up and dribble!” To Drew Brees: “He can have an opinion.” pic.twitter.com/PtEBHdPh7o — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 4, 2020

Ingraham said in 2018 that James ‘negative comments about President Trump were ‘barely understandable’ and told him to ‘shut up and dribble’

James, 37, is worth over $1 billion and will now benefit from using the phrase ‘shut up and dribble’

James expressed his distaste for Trump and took to Twitter to express his disapproval after Trump withdrew Steph Curry’s invitation to the White House

James shot back on Twitter saying he’s ‘just FN tired of this treatment here’ and claimed comments like Ingraham’s were ‘why the protest is going on’.

James also spoke to the Associated Press after hearing Ingraham’s tirade saying, “I won’t just shut up and dribble,” vowing he would continue to use his platform to “talk about what really matters.”

“I certainly won’t,” James said of Ingraham’s demand. ‘I mean too much to society. I mean too much to the youth. I mean too much to so many children who feel that they have no way out and that they need someone to lead them out of the situation they are in.”

Now James will increase his $1 billion net worth with the comments, and will benefit from videos, social media posts, music and games that contain the phrase.

Trump claimed his team would win by 70 points with James on his team — though he said he was a bigger fan of Michael Jordan

Trump himself seems eager to keep James going, claiming in a speech on Tuesday that he would be the best women’s basketball coach in history because he would ask James to switch to a woman.

“I’m telling you what if I were the greatest women’s basketball coach in history one day,” he said. “Because I don’t like LeBron James… I like Michael Jordan much more.

“But I would go to LeBron James. It does not matter. I say LeBron, have you ever had a desire to be a woman?

“Because I wish you would be a star in my team that I am building, I will have the best team in history, they will never lose. No one comes within 70 points of this team.”

He waded into the ongoing controversy over whether it’s fair for transgender female athletes to compete with female rivals.