LeBron James claims the NBA ‘got it wrong’ over Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s punishment

Lakers superstar LeBron James claimed the NBA misunderstood the suspension of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Sarver, owner of Phoenix Suns and Mercury, was banned for one year by the NBA and fined $10 million after a league investigation into allegations of racism, sexism and bullying.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NBA revealed it discovered Sarver used the N-word at least five times, among other violations from his nearly two-decade tenure as owner of the Suns and WNBA’s Mercury.

As stated in the report, the independent investigation found that Mr Sarver ‘engaged in behavior that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and league rules and policies’, read the statement of the competition. ‘This behavior included the use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female workers; sexual statements and behavior; and harsh treatment of employees who, on occasion, amounted to bullying.”

Although witnesses claimed to have heard Sarver use the racist slur, the investigation revealed that he either repeated the N-word or claimed to do so. The NBA did not find Sarver using the term “with the intent to humiliate or denigrate.”

In addition to pronouncing the N-word “at least five times,” Sarver has also been accused of language and behavior degrading to female employees, including asking a pregnant employee if she couldn’t perform her duties after becoming a mother. The unidentified woman was told by a team manager to look for a new job and was eventually demoted.

James has now attacked the NBA for their handling of the situation, insisting there is no place for “that kind of behavior” in the league.

He posted on Twitter: “Read the Sarver stories a few times now. I have to be honest… Our league definitely misunderstood this. I don’t need to explain why.

‘You read the stories and decide for yourself. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there’s no place in this league for that kind of behavior.

“I love this competition and I have deep respect for our leadership. But this isn’t right.

“There is no place in any workplace for misogyny, sexism and racism. It doesn’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our competition high as an example of our values ​​and this is not it.

