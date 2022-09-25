LeBron James asks if he’s eligible to compete in college football after playing another sport 

On another exciting and wild college football Saturday, the ‘King’ of professional basketball appeared to be following the country.

LeBron James took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon and joked that he appeared to be interested in going to college to join a football team.

‘Am I eligible for college if I played a sport other than basketball? How does that rule work?,” James tweeted.

James was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft right out of high school.

LeBron James’ football days are behind him, but that hasn’t stopped him from wondering if he could still play in college

James joked on Twitter about the possibility of going back to college so he could play football

While playing at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, he played football for two seasons and was considered the top football prospect in the state.

He was recruited to play wide receiver at schools such as Notre Dame, Ohio State, Alabama and Miami (FL).

However, his desire to play in the NBA was never in doubt and he has gone on to become one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

James has stuck to the game of football. He has been seen rooting for the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes several times.

While it may seem like he wants to play football, his $97 million contract extension he signed this summer runs through the 2024-2025 season.

The Lakers star has also made it clear that he wants to play in the NBA with his two sons, Bronny and Bryce. Bronny is set to graduate high school this year, meaning he could be in the NBA by the 2023-24 season.