LeBron James appears to have possibly gone bald as he post photo of new haircut,

LeBron James appears to be in great shape as he prepares for the new season in a video posted by renowned NBA coach Chris Brickley – but another post on LeBron’s own Instagram has drawn more attention.

James posted a photo on his Instagram story of himself getting a haircut where he appears to have shaved his head bald.

He captioned the photo with several crying laughing emojis, but not everyone was convinced the photo was real.

By no means did LeBron go bald Is it true? — Evan Turner (@thekidet) 20 September 2022

One former player who echoed the thoughts of many who saw the photo was Evan Turner, who spent last season as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics.

After seeing the photo, Turner tweeted out: ‘There is no way LeBron went bald. Is it true?’

Some fans speculated that the photo may have been from a snapchat filter that made James look bald.

Lebron and his sons, Bryce and Bronny take a picture with LeBron’s trainer Mike Mancias after a practice

Lebron James also made a pro-am appearance in the Drew League this summer

In addition to staying in the gym as always, LeBron has also taken a slightly different approach to his offseason preparations.

James surprised many by making two pro-am appearances over the summer, playing in both the Drew League and in Jamal Crawford’s ‘The Crawsover’.

He was also seen on the sidelines before Ohio State’s football game against Notre Dame while his oldest son Bronny was on a recruiting visit with OSU’s basketball program.

Along with some new changes in his offseason, James will also have to deal with a lot of changes on the court as the Lakers try to get back to the postseason.

LeBron James was surrounded by fans as he stepped onto the court for the CrawsOver Pro-Am event

LeBron and Bronny James are on the sidelines before the season opener Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

The Lakers start the season with a brand new head coach after Darvin Ham replaced Frank Vogel.

He’ll also have new players on the court to adjust to, such as recently traded Patrick Beverly and Dennis Schroder, who agreed to a deal to return to the Lakers.

There is also the ever-looming question of whether the Lakers will be able to find a trade partner to take Russell Westbrook, and the question of what his role on the team will be if he remains in LA.