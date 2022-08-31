LeBron James admits that he is keeping an eye on what teams have future first-round draft picks

<!–

It has previously been mentioned as a possibility that LeBron James would consider leaving the Lakers to play with his oldest son Bronny and it now appears that this is more LeBron’s plan than just a possibility.

LeBron revealed in an interview with Illustrated Sports that he set up his sites to play with his kids, even though he doesn’t talk to them often about it.

“I would definitely look at who got the first round in 2024, 2025, things like that; 2026, ’27. I pay attention to that sort of thing,’ he said.

Lebron, Bryce and Bronny James pose in stands during Sports Illustrated photoshoot

Lebron, Bryce and Bronny have their picture taken with LeBrons trainer Mike Mancias after training

“I feel like I can still play for a long time.

“So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated then the sky isn’t even a limit for me. I can go further than that. But we’ll see.’

Both of LeBron’s sons, Bronny and Bryce James, are currently rising stars in the world of high school basketball, and Bronny is currently going through the early stages of the college recruiting process.

Given that Bronny could leave for the NBA draft in 2024, after just one season in college, and LeBron’s recent contract renewal includes an opt-out clause for the same year, this would be the earliest that two-thirds of the James gang on the same squad.

“We don’t even really talk too much about the future,” LeBron added.

“I’m putting it in the air because I like talking to the basketball gods out there and seeing if things can come to fruition. I’ve always set goals in my career, talked to the basketball gods and they’ve listened to them all. Hopefully they can listen to this last one too.’

Bronny and Bryce play match for California Basketball Club during AX Euro Tour in France

LeBron’s stats still show that even at his advanced age, he can still be one of the most prolific players in the league if he’s healthy.

Last season, while single-handedly trying to get a poorly constructed Lakers team to the playoffs, he averaged 30.3 points, 6.2 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game.

He also averaged 37.2 minutes, which was his highest total since the 2016 season while still in Cleveland.

While it’s likely that LeBron will have to play a good number of minutes again this year if the Lakers are to have any hope of making the playoffs, let alone on the hunt for a title, it seems likely that Lebron’s minutes in the will decrease in the coming years.

A steady decrease in minutes would certainly help preserve LeBron’s body to help him achieve the goal of playing with both of his sons.