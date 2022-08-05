LeBron and LA Lakers have ‘productive discussion’ with the star entering final year of current deal

Thursday was the first day that LeBron James and the Los Angles Lakers could begin talks about a contract extension and reportedly went well.

James is currently a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

The Lakers star reportedly met with the club’s vice president and general manager, Rob Pelinka, on Thursday to discuss his future. James’ agent and head of Klutch Sports Rich Paul stated that negotiations were still ongoing, but the first day of talks had been called “productive.” ESPN.

Lakers VP/GM Rob Pelinka (left) and new head coach Darvin Ham (right) were both involved

The report alleges that new Lakers coach Darvin Ham was also involved in the Lakers’ practice facility in El Segundo.

James, who turns 38 in December, is eligible for a two-year contract for up to $97.1 million if he wants to stay in Los Angeles.

It is believed James has no plans to leave the Lakers until at least 2024, when his eldest son ‘Bronny’ Lebron James Jr. eligible for military service.

Even in his advanced age, James has remained one of the most unstoppable players in the game, whether or not he played fewer games to maintain his fitness.

Last season, James averaged an impressive 30.3 points ppg, 6.2 assists and 8.2 rebounds while playing in 56 games. He also averaged 37.2 minutes per game, the highest he has recorded since the 2016-2017 Cleveland season.

James remains committed to the organization but would consider leaving in 2024 when his oldest son, 17-year-old Bronny James (Lebron James Jr.), qualifies for the NBA Draft, by Marc Stein.

Bronny is currently a senior at Sierra Canyon High School and most recently played in the Peach Invitational where he averaged 17.8 points, 5.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds and shot 44% from a three-point range.