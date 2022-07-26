Leave it to Beaver star Tony Dow dies at 77 two months after revealing cancer diagnosis

Leave It To Beaver actor Tony Dow has died aged 77.

The actor’s death was announced on Facebook on Tuesday in a note from his management team.

Dow’s death comes just two months after he announced in May that he had cancer.

Saying goodbye: Leave It To Beaver star Tony Dow has passed away at the age of 77, his management team announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday; in the picture with his wife Lauren

The Los Angeles native and his wife of 41, Lauren, previously said they were heartbroken at the diagnosis. TMZ reported, and were grateful in advance for prayers from fans.

Dow did not mention the type of cancer he was diagnosed with.

Dow suffered health problems in August 2021 when he ended up in hospital while battling pneumonia. TMZ reported, noting that he had to spend 24 hours in the emergency room due to an increase in the coronavirus Delta strain at the time.

Lauren told TMZ that Dow did not have COVID-19 as he tested negative for the virus five times.

“On behalf of Tony and myself, thank you for your concern for him,” she told the outlet.

Dow played the role of Wally Cleaver on Leave It to Beaver in all 234 episodes of the show from 1957 to 1963 alongside Jerry Mathers, and late stars Hugh Beaumont, Barbara Billingsley and Ken Osmond.

Bad news: Leave It to Beaver actor Tony Dow, 77, previously revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in May. The actor is pictured with his wife Lauren, whom he married in June 1980

Iconic Series: Dow played the role of Wally Cleaver in Leave It to Beaver in all 234 episodes of the show from 1957 to 1963

Big Brother: The actor who played Wally Cleaver appeared on the famous show starring Jerry Mathers (front) and late stars Hugh Beaumont and Barbara Billingsley who played June and Ward (back)

Old school: Jerry Mathers (left) in character as Beaver with Tony Dow as Wally in publicity photos taken during the 1960-1961 season

Dow reprized the role of Wally Cleaver for the 1983 TV movie Still the Beaver, a 1987 episode of The Love Boat and The New Leave It to Beaver TV series 1983-1989.

He has also appeared in TV shows including Lassie, Adam-12, Mod Squad, Knight Rider, Charles in Charge and Murder, She Wrote.

The TV veteran has also worked extensively as a director and has directed multiple episodes of shows including Harry and the Hendersons, Babylon 5, Swamp Thing and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show.

In addition to his show business endeavors, Dow has focused on sculpting for decades, with his work exhibited in art exhibitions around the world, according to his website.

Dow played Wally Cleaver throughout the six-year run of Leave It To Beaver, from 1957 to 1963. He reprized his role in the 1980s in a reunion film and series The New Leave It To Beaver, but last year revealed he was struggling. with depression. after being typed

Dow spoke with . earlier this year CBS Sunday morningand said he struggled with depression from being typecast after finding fame early in life as Wally in Leave It to Beaver.

“I’d have to live with it for the rest of my life,” he said. ‘I thought, ‘This isn’t fair. You know? I mean, I’d like to do some other things. I’d like to do some interesting things. You know, it’s sad to be famous when you’re 12 or something, and then you grow up and become a real person, and nothing happens for you.”

He began sharing how he got angry, adding that “anger, if left untreated, turns anger into depression.

“Depression isn’t something you can say, ‘Cheer up!’ about,” he said. “You know, it’s something very powerful. And it has had a big impact on my life.’

Dow said his work with sculpting, in addition to undergoing therapy and taking drugs, has also had a therapeutic impact on his battle with depression.

“I’ve got it pretty much under control.” he said. “You know, I think people should take the plunge and feel better.”

Back together: Dow and Mathers reunited in LA in 2010 at a PaleyFest event honoring the series

Black and white: Ken Osmond and Tony Dow in a scene from Leave it to Beaver in 1957

Bad Times: Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning earlier this year, Dow said he struggled with depression from being typecast after finding fame early in life as Wally in Leave It to Beaver