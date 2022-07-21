Learning some new steps in the energy conversion dance

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



At the heart of energy conversion, electrons and protons move in an intricate, coordinated dance. Chemists at Yale and in Sweden say they may have learned the steps to a new, photochemical rhumba.

The discovery, published in the journal Science, can provide insight into how the natural world converts solar energy into fuel, such as in photosynthesis. That knowledge can help design new solar energy technology and solar cells.

“While it is rare to discover a new, fundamental type of mechanism, this molecular system was poised to reveal such intriguing behavior,” said Sharon Hammes-Schiffer, Sterling Professor of Chemistry at Yale. “This work was only possible through a strong collaboration between theory and experiment.”

Hammes-Schiffer is co-corresponding author of the study, along with James Mayer, the Charlotte Fitch Roberts Professor of Chemistry at Yale, and Leif Hammarström, a chemistry professor at Uppsala University in Sweden.

The new study builds on previous work by the researchers, in which they found that certain molecules, when irradiated, can exhibit an effect known as the Marcus inverted region (MIR). In the MIR, an electron transfer reaction surprisingly slows down as it becomes more energetically favorable. The MIR effect is considered essential to photosynthesis efficiency, scientists say, because it slows down energy processes that are wasteful. Previous work revealed the MIR behavior for what they describe as a proton-coupled electron transfer (PCET) reaction.

However, the researchers also noted that some of the molecules studied did not show MIR. They suspected that a separate, hitherto unknown photochemical process may be at work. Calculations by Hammes-Schiffer’s group suggested a competing mechanism in which electronic energy transfer and proton transfer are ‘coupled’.

And that’s indeed what the team found in the new study.

In a series of photochemical experiments, the researchers dissolved molecules at very low temperatures (77 degrees K or -321 F) in a type of glass that isolated the new mechanism. After illuminating the cold molecules with light, the team observed fluorescence associated with the new mechanism, which they call proton-coupled energy transfer (PCEnT).

During PCEnT, the energy of photoexcitation in one fragment of a molecule is transferred to a second fragment located within the molecule. This energy transfer does not involve an electron transfer between the two fragments; it is linked to a proton transfer that takes place in the second fragment. Thus, the process is not PCET, which involves electron transfer, but rather PCEnT, which involves energy transfer.

“Electronic energy transfers between molecules or parts of molecules have been known for a long time and are important in many light-driven processes,” Mayer said. “PCEnT appears to be the first example of photochemical energy transfer linked to movement of an atom or a nucleus.”

Co-first authors of the study are Zhen Tao of Yale and Belinda Pettersson Rimgard of Uppsala University. Other authors include Yale graduate student Laura Cotter and former Yale postdoctoral fellow Giovanny Parada.

