Learning how clothes are made has a ‘transforming’ effect on people’s relationship with fast fashion

Knowing more about how clothes were made could have a transformative effect on people’s relationship with fast fashion, a new study finds.

Learning about clothing production and how to make, repair and adapt clothing can encourage the adoption of more sustainable clothing choices, such as buying and repairing fewer new outfits.

The study shows people won’t be persuaded to avoid fast fashion if there are attempts to “educate” them — those involved in the study said they found it alienating and discouraging.

The research was part of the Arts and Humanities Research Council-funded “S4S: Designing a Sensibility for Sustainable Clothing project.” Academics followed the participants for nine months.

Experts from the University of Exeter and Wolverhampton University asked people in Cornwall and the West Midlands what they thought of clothes and how they behaved when shopping, and whether workshops would influence their feelings, thoughts and actions. As part of the research, they collaborated with community venues, consultants who delivered workshops, videographers and the NGO Fashion Revolution.

Many of the participants in the West Midlands had previously worked in the garment industry.

During the 40 workshops, participants learned how “fluff” is transformed into dyed yarn and woven fabric and used the yarn and woven fabric in deconstructive and reconstructive knitting sessions.

Participants in Cornwall learned about zero waste and learned how to knit with wool from unraveled old knitted garments. Those in the West Midlands turned old men’s shirts into aprons that the Cornwall group embellished in their make-do-and-mend workshops. The West Midlands group engaged in visible repairs, which inspired the Cornwall group to upcycle and reinvent otherwise useless charity shop waste.

Conversations during the workshops were recorded and further discussion was facilitated by the research team, both individually and in groups. Participants also kept reflective diaries and participated in short reflection videos.

The workshop tasks were designed to get people thinking about the life of clothes and their materials, the ethical questions raised by fast fashion, and teaching skills to make, mend and modify clothes.

Participants also took part in adjusting their wardrobe at the beginning and end of their participation, estimating the number of items in their wardrobes before accurately counting the number.

The study, published in the Magazine for material culture, says that to encourage more sustainable behaviors, people should be given the space to learn instead of learning “approved values ​​and behavior.” A participant from West Midlands said: “We’ve had quite a few good conversations about cheap clothing and not demonizing it and the privilege of being able to dress appropriately. … We’ve talked about … the privilege of being able to make ethical clothing choices if you’re on a low income and… one of the dangers of it is that it’s a bit of — there’s some snobbery in it.”

In a pre-workshop wardrobe audit in Cornwall, another participant said: “I don’t think it’s about putting people to shame about what they buy, and go” and that’s wrong”, I think it’s more about helping of people to make more informed decisions.”

dr. Joanie Willett, from the University of Exeter, said: “We found that the driving factor for avoiding fast fashion lies in the realization that clothing and the materials it is made from are precious and embody labor and time. After the workshops people spoke a desire to reduce their clothing, either by buying fewer, better quality goods that they expected to keep for longer, or by choosing to buy nothing at all for a longer period of time.”

Professor Clare Saunders, from the University of Exeter, said: “We found that inviting people to immerse themselves in the materiality of clothing enabled potentially transformative affective encounters that can be nurtured and fostered like seeds. The workshops supported participants. to become ‘fluent’ as people who create with textiles, and to have fun doing these activities.”

Joanie Willett et al, The affective economy and fast fashion: materiality, embodied learning and developing a sensitivity to sustainable clothing, Magazine for material culture (2022). Joanie Willett et al, The affective economy and fast fashion: materiality, embodied learning and developing a sensitivity to sustainable clothing,(2022). DOI: 10.1177/13591835221088524

