Learning about the first animals on Earth from life at the poles

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



The amazing survival strategies of polar sea creatures may help explain how Earth’s first animals could have evolved earlier than the oldest fossils suggest, according to new research. These first simple and now extinct animals may have experienced some of the most extreme, cold and icy periods the world has ever seen. The study appears in the journal Global Change Biology on October 12, 2022.

The fossil record places the earliest animal life on Earth at 572-602 million years ago, just as the world was emerging from a massive ice age, while molecular studies suggest an earlier origin, as far as 850 million years ago. If this is correct, it means that animals must have survived in a time affected by multiple global ice ages, when all or large parts of the planet were encased in ice (snowball and slushball earth), much larger than it has been since. perceived. If animal life had emerged before or during these extreme ice ages, it would have faced conditions such as modern marine habitats found today in Antarctica and the Arctic, requiring similar survival strategies.

Over millions of years, the expansion and contraction of the ice sheets during cold and warm periods has fueled the evolution of Antarctica’s thousands of unique animal and plant species. The same could be true of the evolution of animal life on Earth. While the polar regions seem like the most hostile environments for life to humans, they are the perfect place to study the past and the potential for life in the universe beyond our planet, such as on icy moons like Europa.

Marine biologist and lead author Dr. Huw Griffiths of British Antarctic Survey (BAS) says: “This work shows how some animals in the polar regions are incredibly adapted to life in and around the ice, and how much they can teach us about the evolution and survival of life in the past. or even on other planets.Whether animals that live upside down on the underside of ice instead of the seafloor, sponges that live hundreds of miles beneath thick floating ice shelves, organisms adapted to live in seawater colder than -2 °C, or entire communities living in the dark on food sources that don’t need sunlight, Antarctic and Arctic life thrives in conditions that would kill humans and most other animals, but these cold and icy conditions help stimulate ocean circulation , carrying oxygen to the depths of the ocean and making these places more suitable for life.”

Floating ice covers more than 19 million km2 of the seas around Antarctica and 15 million km2 of the Arctic Ocean during the winter. Among possibly the most extreme snowball earth, lasting 50 to 60 million years during the cryogenic period (720 to 635 million years ago), the entire world (510 million km²) is believed to be buried in ice about a kilometer thick, but there are is some evidence that this ice on the equator was thin enough for marine algae to survive.

“The fact that there is a huge difference in the timing of the onset of animal life between the known fossil record and molecular clocks means there are huge uncertainties about how and where animals evolved,” said study co-author Dr. Emily Mitchell, a paleontologist and ecologist at the University of Cambridge. “But if animals evolved before or during these global ice ages, they would face extreme environmental pressures, but those may have helped make life more complex for survival.

As in Antarctica during the last ice age maximum (33-14,000 years ago), the massive amounts of advancing ice would have flattened the shoals, making them inhospitable to life, destroying fossil evidence and forcing creatures into the deep sea. finding fossils from this time are less likely and sheltered areas and the deep sea are the safest places for life to evolve.”

dr. Rowan Whittle, arctic paleontologist at BAS and co-author of the study, says: “Paleontologists often look to the past to tell us what future climate change might look like, but in this case we looked at the coldest and most extreme habitats on Earth. the planet to help us understand the conditions the first animals faced, and how modern polar creatures thrive under these extremes.”

Study reveals 60 million years of penguin evolution

More information:

Survival strategies for animals in Neoproterozoic ice worlds, Global Change Biology (2022). Survival strategies for animals in Neoproterozoic ice worlds,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/gcb.16393

Provided by British Antarctic Survey

