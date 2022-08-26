LeAnn Rimes is the picture perfect California girl as she steps out before 40th birthday

<!–

LeAnn Rimes is set to celebrate her milestone 40th birthday on Sunday.

And the former country star looked as youthful as ever when she went for a bite to eat with her family in Malibu on Wednesday.

Rimes enjoyed an early dinner overlooking the sea at Malibu Farm Restaurant, along with her husband, Eddie Cibrian, and her stepsons, Mason, 19, and Jake, 15.

LeAnn looked like a Southern California girl with her sun-kissed skin and long tousled blonde waves.

The beauty trotted down the famous Malibu Pier with her family during the Instagrammable ‘golden hour’.

Rimes rocked a casual pair of worn straight-leg jeans, a brown sleeveless shirt, and a matching fedora.

She kept it simple with her shoes and wore a pair of Golden Goose sneakers. The singer/songwriter is outfitted with a Louis Vuitton Palm Springs monogrammed mini backpack.

Her 49-year-old husband was also dressed for the casual beachy locale in a white T-shirt with ripped gray jeans and flip flops.

Rimes and Cibrian began seeing each other in 2009, while Rimes was still married to dancer Dean Sheremet.

The family outing comes just days before LeAnn celebrates her 40th birthday this Sunday.

LeAnn’s 40th year is already shaping up to be an exciting year with the imminent release of her latest studio album, God’s Work, due out in mid-September.

During her career, LeAnn has come a long way. Recently, Rimes revealed that she was in a “very, very dark place” when she entered rehab for stress and anxiety.

The singer – who rose to fame when she was just 13 years old – entered a treatment center in August 2012, the day after she turned 30, as she had to break out of her “deep codependency” and learn how to live alone and for to take care of themselves.

She told Insider: “I was in a very, very dark place. I had never been alone. There was always someone around, whether it was a parent or a manager, an agent or a publicist, or a husband, or whatever it was.

“It was just time. It was time for me to break free from my deep interdependence and figure out what was going on chemically in order to take care of myself.”

The 39-year-old star admitted that she had achieved success at such a young age and the stress that came with it was negatively impacting her mental health.

She said: “I think being in the public eye from a very young age and having to ignore my humanity was a big part of my experience with anxiety and depression and what caused it.”