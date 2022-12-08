LeAnn Rimes has been forced to postpone shows after suffering a BLEED on her vocal cord

<!–

LeAnn Rimes has been forced to postpone shows after a vocal cord hemorrhage.

The Can’t Fight the Moonlight hitmaker has been stricken with the flu and ‘violent’ coughing caused the injury to her vocal cords.

LeAnn is devastated to have to reschedule Friday’s concert at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in Iowa and The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday.

Ouch: LeAnn Rimes has been forced to postpone shows after bleeding from her vocal cords. Seen Nov

The shows will now take place on September 29, 2023 and April 8, 2023, respectively.

In a handwritten note, LeAnn said, “It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be moving this weekend’s shows.

“While I was down with the flu, my doctor discovered bleeding on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came with being sick. I’m getting better, but I can’t talk or sing… on doctor’s orders!’

New dates: The shows will now take place on September 29, 2023 and April 8, 2023 respectively

She added, “I’m devastated to have to do this because there was nothing I looked forward to more than celebrating the holidays with you.”

Please check your emails for new scheduled information and I will see you very soon.’

The performances are part of the ‘Joy: The Holiday Show’ jaunt, which will now start again on December 16.

With Her Love: Rimes and Eddie Cibrian at Warner Bros. & HBOMax Holiday Movies Event at Warner Bros. Studios on Nov. 16 in Burbank

Meanwhile, LeAnn previously opened up about the “pretty bad depression” she suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, and how her feelings were “intense” when she first performed live again.

Speaking on the ‘Verywell Mind’ podcast, she said: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever been off the road for a set period of time like that for 16 months. I went back out to do my first show recently in front of thousands of people. I was so triggered.

“I’m like, oh my god, the experience I’m having right now is so intense. And it was also like nothing happened. I walked out, it’s like riding a bike, it didn’t feel like there were 16 months in between.

“I recognized when I went out how unhealthy all of this is [was]. I’m like, this isn’t the normal experience I’m supposed to have. And I’ve had this heightened, energized experience all my life.”