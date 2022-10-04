LeAnn Rimes gets her tresses touched up at Beverly Hills hair salon

LeAnn Rimes pampered herself on Wednesday.

The How Do I Live singer, 40, was spotted leaving the Chez Germen hair salon in Beverly Hills after touching up her golden locks.

The beauty opted for an effortlessly cool look for the outing, sporting a gray crop top and ripped jeans.

Rimes paired the outfit with worn-out white sneakers and wore sunglasses for the day.

To stay hydrated, she carried a dark green water bottle in her hand, along with a phone in a stylish Gucci case.

The star also wore a shoulder bag and carried another paper bag from the salon in her hand.

It’s been a busy few months for LeAnn, who turned 40 in August and released her 19th studio album, God’s Work, in mid-September.

The star took to Instagram on Monday to post a snippet of an interview with her husband Eddie Cibrian, 49, as they discussed how she made her music video for her new song Spaceship with ET.

Eddie, who directed the video in just 30 minutes, revealed: “The lights went down and the wind picked up a bit, and I just felt inspired and I said to her, ‘Take your clothes off!’

‘I hear that a lot!’ LeAnn joked back.

Eddie shot the video on his phone while the two were on their way home from a RV trip

LeAnn also called her husband’s directing efforts “amazing,” further praising him: “Just emotionally I was able to go to the place you see in the video because it was him.”

‘It is beautiful. It’s emotional, it’s raw. Yeah, it’s all,’ Eddie interrupted.

Spaceship is the opening track of Rimes’ 19th album, consisting of 12 songs.

God’s Work features guests like Ziggy Marley, Mickey Guyton, Sheila E., Ben Harper, Aloe Blacc and Robert Randolph.

The country music star also talked about the song’s meaning, revealing, “I think we’ve all been there and wonder why we’re here. I’ve battled depression for most of my life.’

Recently, Rimes revealed that she was in a “very, very dark place” when she entered rehab for stress and anxiety.

The singer – who rose to fame when she was just 13 years old – entered a treatment center in August 2012, the day after she turned 30, as she had to break out of her “deep codependency” and learn how to live alone and for to take care of themselves.