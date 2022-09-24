Leandro Trossard is confident the ‘shock’ departure of Graham Potter will NOT derail Brighton

Brighton have since appointed former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto De Zerbi

Leandro Trossard has insisted manager Graham Potter’s departure will not derail Brighton & Hove Albion’s season.

The Seagulls are currently fourth in the Premier League after a bright start under Potter, but have now seen their manager leave for Chelsea after three years at the club to succeed Thomas Tuchel.

Brighton have since appointed Roberto De Zerbi, who has had coaching success at Sassuolo in his native Italy and at Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

The 27-year-old winger admitted Potter’s departure came as a “shock” but feels they can continue their impressive start to the campaign.

“It all happened pretty quickly,” Trossard said Independent while on international duty with Belgium this week.

‘One day we heard that Tuchel was sacked and that Graham was up there to take his place.

‘For us it was a bit of a shock but we knew that maybe one day he could go because he is a brilliant manager.

– At first it was a bit strange, but now with the new coach we have to move on as a club and as players. I am excited to work with the new coach.’

Trossard added: “It doesn’t mean that if the coach leaves, the team won’t play as well.”

“It might just be different with the new manager, but it’s up to him to get us going as well.”

The Belgium international has been a success since joining Brighton from Genk in 2019, scoring 20 goals across 106 Premier League appearances.

Trossard was a second-half substitute as Belgium beat Wales 2-1 in Brussels on Thursday to keep alive hopes of topping their Nations League group.

However, the Brighton man is excited at the prospect of heading to his first World Cup later this year as the Qatar 2022 World Cup approaches.

‘It’s a bit strange, it’s in the winter, but I’m excited to be a part of it and to be able to go to my first World Cup.

‘I think there are so many countries at the moment that have the chance to win it.

‘It’s hard to choose a country, and maybe we’re on the outside, I’d say.

‘If you look at Brazil, France, England, Germany – you never know in a tournament. It’s all about the moment.

– The team at the moment that is in their best form will win the World Cup.

‘Hopefully everyone is fit and in good shape and form to show off.’