Leaked unaired clips of Kanye West’s Tucker interview show him making more anti-Semitic comments

Leaked, unaired footage of Kanye West’s conversation with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson shows the rapper and fashion designer making even more anti-Semitic remarks and spewing conspiracy theories.

Among the theories, West claimed that “fake” children had been “planted” in his home to influence his own four children. He also said the late fashion designer Virgil Abhdol, whom he called his “best friend,” was murdered by the Louis Vuitton company.

West, 45, recently sat down for the interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson after returning from Paris Fashion Week, where he caused controversy with his ‘White Lives Matter’ fashion show concept.

The leaked images, published by Shame On Tuesday, West shows that he is getting in touch with some of his more controversial thoughts that have been televised.

He also admitted to receiving the COVID vaccine and being discouraged from publicly supporting Donald Trump in the latest presidential election.

West has recently made headlines for anti-Semitic remarks, and his leaked answers to Carlson’s questions only expand on those beliefs.

The rapper appeared not to like Planned Parenthood in the broadcast that aired. However, in a leaked clip, West adds that the organization was founded by Margaret Sanger, a well-known “eugenicist,” to “control the Jewish population.”

West claims he means, “When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who are really the people known as the black race.” This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This is my faith as a Christian.’

Sanger was a known racist and Planned Parenthood has denied her.

His claim that black people are the “real” Jews is based on a belief associated with the black Hebrew Israelites, according to the Southern Poverty Justice Center.

Leaked, unaired footage of Kanye West’s conversation with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson shows the rapper and fashion designer making even more anti-Semitic remarks, admitting he’d been given the COVID vaccine and spewing conspiracy theories

West, 45, recently sat down for the interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson after returning from Paris Fashion Week, where he caused controversy with his ‘White Lives Matter’ fashion show concept

The leaked images, published by Vice Tuesday, show that West has common ground with some of his more controversial thoughts that have aired on television.

West caused outrage worldwide when he and Candace Owens wore the incendiary shirt at a fashion show

At another point in the interview, West acts in the anti-Semitic trope about Jewish people being good with money, saying, “I’d rather my kids know Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least there’s some financial engineering involved,’ before chuckling.

West also made a bizarre claim that “professional actors,” including the “so-called son” of an associate of his, had been placed in his home to “sexualize my children,” which appeared to suggest they were fake.

He also insisted that his child was abducted from him by the Kardashians on her birthday, saying, “I didn’t know the location of the birthday party and Travis Scott had to give me the address.

“When I came, they were so exhausted. If not the most Karen level, to feel like you can take a black kid without giving the dad the address. This is the way people are treated when they get out of jail, when they go to jail. And 100 percent, I’m in a glass prison, otherwise I’d say where my kids go to school.’

Khloe Kardashian called West a liar in a now-deleted post, saying, “Please STOP taking Kimberly down and using our family if you want to deviate.”

She added that she had “seen the lyrics” and knew the truth, OK Magazine reported.

West also made a bizarre claim that “professional actors,” including the “so-called son” of an associate of his, had been placed in his home to “sexualize my children,” ostensibly to suggest they were fakes.

Perhaps West’s most sweeping claim was that his friend and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died of cancer in November at age 41, had been “murdered” by the Louis Vuitton company.

At one point, Carlson appears to be pushing West to discuss the COVID vaccine and lockdowns. The clip posted online shows West saying, ‘I’ve been vaccinated, it was interesting…’ before the clip ends.

Perhaps West’s most sweeping claim was that his friend and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died of cancer in November at age 41, had been “murdered” by the Louis Vuitton company.

After noting that Abloh was “beef” with the company, West said, “Virgil was actually the third person to die of cancer in that organization. So not only black men have passed into that organization, but the third person who died of cancer who was in a higher position in that organization.”

And with Paris is another level of elitism and racism. And Virgil was the kind of man he didn’t hold back. And I believe it ate him from the inside.”

He also expressed his desire to “build fully kinetic energy communities where we make the least impact on the Earth.”

The interview came just days after the 45-year-old rapper sparked widespread controversy when he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at his YZY fashion show in Paris, which was widely condemned by fans and celebrities from the fashion industry and Adidas to put its relationship with him ‘under review’.

He told Carlson that the shirt came from his “energy” and his “connection to God.”

‘I do certain things from a feeling; I’m just channeling the energy. It feels good, touches with a gut feeling, connection with God and just genius.’

He also said he found the idea of ​​”wearing the shirt funny” and his father, who he claimed was a former Black Panther, thought so too.

‘I said, ‘Dad, why do you think it’s funny?’ and he said, “It’s just a black guy saying the obvious,” he told Carlson.

‘That was my favorite reaction, because I kept thinking: people are looking for an explanation. And people say that as an artist you don’t have to explain, but as a leader you do.’

West was recently in the hot seat for his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt, which he recently saw worn at his daughter’s game (pictured)

He also recently spoke to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson about the shirts and said he “does certain things out of a feeling, I just channel the energy. It feels good, touches with a gut feeling, connection with God and just genius’

He also said the controversy is that white people have “stripped us of our identity and labeled us as a color, told us what it means to be black.”

“The answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do. It is obvious.’

Many have called the fashion designer for the slogan, including model Gigi Hadid, who called him a “bully.”

The supermodel, 27, recently commented that Ye was “a bully” after he lashed out at Stylist and contributing Vogue Fashion Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson when she called his White Lives Matter merchandise, presented at Paris Fashion Week, “violent” and “dangerous.” called.

Later, he lashed out at her, calling her a “Karen.” He wrote: ‘YOU ARE BORN WITH A SILVER SPOON IN YOUR MOUTH YOU ARE A ZOMBIE.’

He later backtracked on his criticism of Karefa-Johnson, claiming he had no problem with Vogue’s contributing fashion editor.

His spokesperson Jason Lee quit in protest after the provocative show, writing on Instagram that West “strengthens black people gaslight and white supremacy.”

As West has aired his dirty laundry on Twitter and a storm is brewing during Paris Fashion Week, Adidas announced it would be reviewing its business relationship with the rapper after he spoke out against the brand.

Khloe Kardashian, his ex-wife’s sister, has begged West in a now-deleted message to stop broadcasting the family business online.

West was locked out of his Twitter account on Saturday after he tweeted: “I’m a little sleepy tonight but if I wake up I’m going to die with 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I can’t actually be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jewish. You’ve been playing with me and trying to blackmail anyone who is against your agenda.’

The now-deleted tweet caused both outrage and concern for West’s mental health.

West’s tweets marked the first time in nearly two years since he posted on Twitter.