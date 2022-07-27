Leaked list shows what super-strict Steven Gerrard will fine Aston Villa players for this EPL season

Steven Gerrard is pulling out all the stops to raise playing standards at Aston Villa, if his brutal fine list is any guide.

After finishing 14th in the 2021/22 EPL season, the Liverpool legend – who came to power at Villa Park last November – is aiming for a top-10 finish in the upcoming campaign, which starts on August 6.

In a leaked list of fines circulating on social media, being late to the training pitch will prove to be a very expensive exercise – £200 a minute to be exact – while forgetting to bring a birthday cake, players £50 back.

Other fines include snus – a popular type of chewing tobacco – left everywhere (£200), no slippers in the shower (£100) and cutlery left on the table in the cafeteria (£100).

On the pitch, Gerrard’s galaxy will also have to keep their emotions in check.

Getting booked for dissent means Villa’s guilty players will have to cough up £200 – although that’s not as bad as the penalty following being sent off.

Anyone who has been given a red card must take the entire Villa team for a meal – within four weeks of the day they received their marching orders.

The permanent signing of former Reds star Philippe Coutinho and other high profile acquisitions such as Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara have significantly bolstered the Villa roster.

Gerrard will demand excellence from the dugout, and his team will try to get started in their season opener when they meet Bournemouth at Dean Court.

Villa has every reason to be confident after they tied 2-2 with Manchester United in Perth on July 23, with winger Leon Bailey a standout.

“He changed the game. Leon showed energy, speed and an appetite to cause trouble,” Gerrard said as he reflected on the friendly against the Red Devils at Optus Stadium.

“He came back in the pre-season as a different player… not only from a technical point of view, but also through his behavior and body language.

“We have to keep him healthy, but so far Leon is sending me a huge signal that he wants to be part of our XI.”

Villa also beat fellow EPL side Leeds United on their pre-season tour down under and A-League side Brisbane Roar.

Both games ended in 1-0 victories for Gerrard’s men.