Steven Gerrard has built a reputation as a strong discipline since his time at Rangers and the beginning of his Aston Villa career. It is this characteristic that seems to have great appeal to the owners of the club, judging by the actions of its predecessors.

The Liverpool legend – who took over at Villa Park last November – is aiming for a top-10 finish in the coming season. One of his first moves at the club was to ban certain foods in the club’s cafeteria, including tomato ketchup.

And a leaked list of fines on Villa Park, predating the 42-year-old’s arrival, shows the ruthless approach is something the Villa chiefs are friendly to.

In a leaked list of fines doing the rounds on social media, which Sports post Understanding he is at least 12 months old, being late to the training pitch proved to be a very expensive exercise – £200 a minute to be exact – while forgetting to bring players back with a birthday cake £50.

Other fines included snus – a popular type of chewing tobacco – left everywhere (£200), no slippers in the shower (£100) and cutlery left on the table in the cafeteria (£100).

On the pitch, Villa’s guilty players had to cough up £200 over a dissent.

Anyone who received a red card had to take the entire Villa team for a meal – within four weeks of the day they received their marching orders.

It is not the first time that details about player fines have been leaked from Villa Park’s dressing room. In 2016, Roberto Di Matteo’s Championship side was subject to a list of fines targeting punctuality, clothing and cell phone issues.

Earlier, the late Gerard Houiller handed out a list of financial penalties so severe that there were stars pondering their future at the club.

Players like Ashley Young, Gabriel Agbonlahor and Stiliyan Petrov were among the players so dissatisfied with the Frenchman’s attempts to stop the club’s slump that they wanted to leave in 2011, with mobile phones banned from the dressing room entirely.

This season, the permanent signing of former Reds star Philippe Coutinho and other high profile acquisitions such as Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara have significantly bolstered the Villa roster.

Gerrard will demand excellence from the dugout, and his team will try to get started in their season opener when they meet Bournemouth at Dean Court.

Villa has every reason to be confident after they tied 2-2 with Manchester United in Perth on July 23, with winger Leon Bailey a standout.

“He changed the game. Leon showed energy, speed and an appetite to cause trouble,” Gerrard said as he reflected on the friendly against the Red Devils at Optus Stadium.

“He came back in the pre-season as a different player… not only from a technical point of view, but also through his behavior and body language.

“We have to keep him healthy, but so far Leon is sending me a huge signal that he wants to be part of our XI.”

Villa also defeated Leeds United on their pre-season tour down under and Brisbane Roar from the A-League.

Both games ended in 1-0 wins for Gerrard’s men as they continue to enjoy an impressive pre-season campaign.

Gerrard took over last November when Dean Smith was sacked and while he comfortably sent Villa out of the relegation zone, he and billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have much more ambitious goals this season.

Although Villa has completed the transfers they had prioritized, Gerrard is still keen to sign another midfielder, depending on the future of Douglas Luiz and Carney Chukwuemeka, both of whom have only 12 months left on their contracts.

Gerrard added: “We want to be one of those teams that tries to disrupt the natural dynamics of the Premier League.

“If that means conquering a European spot, great, because we have to reach for the stars. But the minimum for me is that we have to operate in the top half of the competition.’