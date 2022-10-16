Leaked email shows sacked Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler WAS NOT aware of the rainbow jersey

In the email, CEO John Bonasera admits he didn’t do his job

Hasler is now seeking a $1 million payout, arguing that the saga has ruined its chances

After the fall for Manly’s pride jersey debacle, a leaked email reveals that fired coach Des Hasler was unaware of the rainbow draft and Round 20 rollout – which could be the main piece of evidence in his million-dollar lawsuit dollars against the club.

In an email from the club’s general manager, John Bonasera, Hasler states that he only knew the jersey was for “everyone in the league.”

Sent on July 26, two days before Manly’s showdown with the Roosters, Bonasera apologizes for “putting us in the position” and accepts those “possible consequences” of not properly corresponding with the coach.

The private email, originally reported by the Sydney Morning Herald on Sunday, will now be used as evidence in the event of an improper payout to the 61-year-old Manly icon, who coached 303 games at the club.

Pictured – John Bonasera’s (Sea Eagles general manager) leaked an email to sacked coach Des Hasler, proving that the 61-year-old knew nothing about the pride jersey

Male general manager John Bonasera admits he was wrong regarding the Pride Jersey saga, apologizing to coach Hasler in a leaked email

Hasler will argue that the pride jersey saga ultimately led to the demise of Manly’s final-round performances, banning them from the final race and disrupting a contract extension through 2024.

Currently, he has agreed to a $450,000 payout, but is expected to claim his lost earnings from a failed 2024 extension.

Unlike Hasler’s case, the Sea Eagles board intends to reason that he was difficult to work with and spoke poorly of the board and members within the board.

During the fiasco, Hasler wore two hats, one as a club coach and the other as a stand-in CEO.

Hasler exits a press conference during the Sea Eagles season, where they finished outside the top eight

Unfortunately, the lack of communication between the board and Hasler led him to face the backlash of the ‘Manly seven’, where he addressed the media and quoted Mahatma Gandhi in an impassioned speech.

Hasler is believed to be seeking a $1 million payout given his deal with the board stating that negotiations for a contract extension would continue as they finished in the top six.

Former Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is tipped to star, where he recently passed as an assistant to the England rugby union team.

There are reports that a mass exodus of staff will lead to Hasler’s resignation, with many of his long-term support teams facing the knife.

The pride jersey of Manly Sea Eagles, which caused chaos for the club and arguably led to their bottom eight finish

Michael Carayannis of the Daily Telegraph told SEN radio that the new coach Seibold will get his own staff.

“His support staff, his longtime head of performance Donny Singe, I’d say, is in quite a bit of trouble,” Carayannis said.

“Michael Monaghan, a former captain and member of Des Hasler’s coaching staff, probably won’t be there either.

So there’s going to be a massive changing of the guard at Manly.’