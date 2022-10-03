Leaked audio of NY1 weatherman Erick Adame performing on sex website

The audio recording reveals how he gave away his name, full address and even his job description during a popper gig last year

He is suing the website to release information about who recorded him

Adame urged bosses to watch him, saying he thought it would be “hot”

He appeared on the explicit website Chaturbate several times last year

Erick Adame, 39, was fired from his job at Spectrum NY1 last week

Erick Adame was fired from his meteorologist job at Spectrum NY1 last week

A New York City weatherman who complained when his bosses fired him over explicit appearances on a webcam site told an audience of 700 men his full name, address and job description, leaked audio of his broadcast revelations.

Erick Adame was fired from his meteorologist job at Spectrum NY1 last week after his employers were notified of his appearances on Chaturbate, an explicit site where he performed sexual acts on himself in front of an audience.

Adame complained online about the posts sent to his employer, saying he never apologized for being “gay or sex-positive”.

He is also suing the person who sent the photos and videos to his bosses at Spectrum.

New leaked audio of a performance first achieved by The desk reveals how he encouraged bosses to see him and gave away his full identity to an audience of 700.

‘I think it would be hot if my boss saw me. I would love it if my boss caught me on camera, he said in one performance.

Adame was an Emmy-nominated weatherman for Spectrum NY1 until he was fired last week

He complained on social media about how he had been exposed and later filed legal papers to force the website to tell him who filmed him

Adame also read out his address in Jersey City, New Jersey, and told the crowd that his doors were open.

He said he was desperate for sex and invited men over to his home to sleep with him.

Elsewhere in the performance, he asked viewers if they could ‘imagine’ their ‘weatherman’ behaving as he was.

Adame said he hoped he would still be able to work in the industry

At times you could hear him sniffing loudly. It is believed he consumed “poppers” – a drug often used to increase pleasure during sex.

Adame declined to comment when contacted by DailyMail.com.

In his Instagram post last week, he asked TV bosses to put aside his X-rated performances and instead judge him for his work.

He admitted it was ‘absurd’ for him to have expected privacy but said: ‘I can’t take it back and I can’t change what I did but I’m getting the professional help I need so I can make appropriate decisions that do not affect those I care deeply about.

‘Let me be clear about something: I do not apologize for being openly gay or for being sex positive. They are gifts and I am not ashamed of them.’

In legal proceedings, he appealed to a judge to force Chaturbate to reveal who filmed his performance, hoping it would lead him to the person responsible for talking to his bosses.

The petition says that in late 2021, Adame used the ‘video chat service’ on the Unit 4 website and that an anonymous user ‘improperly copied unclothed images’ of him ‘by taking screenshots’.

The filing says the user then ‘wrongfully disseminated the images’ to his mother and employer ‘with the intent to harass, annoy or alarm’ and ‘harmfully interfere’ with his employment.

It is still unclear whether his appeal to the judge was successful or not.