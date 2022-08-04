Leaked 10th-gen iPad renders show off a ‘Pro’ redesign with a home button

Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that iPadOS 16 will be delayed until October, in part due to the launch of new iPads at a mid-fall event. Based on a report from MySmartPrice, a redesigned 10th-generation iPad could be part of the new lineup.

MySmartPrice speculates that a new iPad is coming soon based on the acquisition of CAD renders from an iPad case maker. The renders show that the new iPad will have a similar bezel-heavy design to the current 9th-generation iPad, but with a wider display (10.5 inches) on a slimmer, flat-edged device. The dimensions are 9.8 x 7.1 x 0.27 inches (248.62 x 179.50 x 6.98 millimeters).

The 10th generation iPad will reportedly have flat edges like the iPad Air. MySmartPrice

The front of the iPad will still have a 12MP FaceTime camera and a Touch ID button, according to the report. The back, however, has a change from the current iPad, with a “camera island” as last seen on the iPhone XS and an LED flash accompanying the single-lens camera. The Apple logo on the back still appears to be vertical.

The flat sides in the renders look more like the iPad Pro and iPad Air and are a change from the rounded edges of the current iPad. However, the renders don’t indicate whether the port will be Lightning or USB-C, although rumors have suggested that Apple is dumping the Lightning port. Apple has made the move to USB-C in the iPad Air and iPad Pro, and a law in the European Union requires USB-C to be used in mobile devices. Chances are the next iPad will also make the switch.

CAD renders of the front and back of the next iPad. MySmartPrice

Other reports have stated that the next iPad could have an A14 chip that replaces the A13 Bionic currently in use. According to Gurman’s report for Bloomberg, the new iPad could be announced in October along with new iPad Pro models and iPadOS 16. It’s not clear if Apple will increase the price of the 10th-generation iPad, which starts at $329.