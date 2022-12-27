Leah Willimson on how endometriosis left her ‘on the bathroom floor’

The captain of the England women’s football team has spoken openly about her painful endometriosis and how it affects her performance on the pitch.

In a candid interview with the January issue of Women’s HealthLeah Williamson revealed how the condition, in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other places, has had a “debilitating” impact on her playing – once causing so much pain that she lay “on the bathroom floor” in agony.

The 25-year-old from Milton Keynes, who led the Lionesses to victory at the Women’s European Championship this summer, revealed she suffered from anxiety during the match, fearing a bad spell would keep her from performing.

She also criticized the Football Association, saying the FA’s refusal to share men’s facilities with women in recent decades had left the women’s game “50 years behind”.

Speaking about her debilitating endometriosis, Leah said: ‘Before the EK I had a concussion, which they say can really affect your next period, and it was bad, really bad.

“You know when you’re on the bathroom floor literally saying, “I can’t move.” When it’s too late to take the tablets because I’m in it now.’

The prospect of a bad spell left Leah feeling anxious, especially ahead of England’s qualifier against Norway last year.

“I was like, ‘it can’t happen. For example, I will not be able to play,” said the athlete.

‘[Having an endometriosis flare up] is a big fear if you don’t go to a tournament injured… I don’t change too much [my cycle] now. Unless I’m on the floor. And then I think: “I can’t make it today”.’ she added.

And while Leah said she tried not to let the condition affect her game, the problem has gotten harder to ignore over the years.

‘I’m a professional athlete, I’ve always said ‘let’s keep going’. But you get to a certain age when you’re basically saying “this is a really big f****** problem”. I’m pretty sure if men were menstruating, we would have figured out a way to stop them by now without doing any damage,” she said.

She also revealed that the pressure of representing Arsenal and England at the European Championship has taken a toll on her mental health.

“I felt I had to win for my club and my country and if I felt that was threatened I would be a wreck.

“I would have thoughts like ‘well, when I retire I won’t have to deal with these nerves’, which is f*****! For example, I wish my career gone because I can’t deal with my own fear of failure… I owe my life to my psych,” she said of former Arsenal and England psychologist Kate Green.

Speaking about how women’s football in the UK is being held back compared to the men’s game, she said: ‘no s***, because [the FA] stopped us playing [on Football League grounds] so we were 50 years behind.”

The athlete added that the thought of continuing to play football for the next 10 years is “quite daunting.”

“It’s no surprise that you have 60,000 people at games and we have three… I think that trickles down to the club. It was like ‘the guys are in the gym so you can’t go in’… Two years later we move into a new facility; things have all changed,” she added.

Leah led the Lionesses to victory at this year’s Women’s European Championship after England beat Germany 2-1 in a thrilling final.

But almost six months later, she admitted that she fears she will spend the rest of her life chasing the pinnacle of this win.

‘Difficult. It terrifies me to be honest that I will chase that feeling every day for the rest of my life. I don’t see how it could have been bettered,” she said.

“All I’d like to do is go back and watch it from the stands. When the final whistle blew, my grandma just put her head on my mom’s shoulder and said, “She did it,” she revealed.

What is Endometriosis? How the condition results in pelvic pain and internal scarring Endometriosis is an often painful condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus – the endometrium – grows outside the uterus. It usually affects the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the tissue lining the pelvis. The primary symptom of endometriosis is pelvic pain, although many women also experience cramping during their menstrual cycle. Symptoms also include painful periods, pain with intercourse, pain with bowel movements or urination, inflammation, excessive bleeding, and infertility. Often misdiagnosed, many women only discover they have the condition during infertility treatment. About half of women diagnosed with endometriosis have difficulty conceiving. While studies on the link between endometriosis and miscarriages are still ongoing, newer research suggests that the condition may put patients at greater risk of miscarriage. Source: Mayo Clinic

While she admitted she struggles with some aspect of celebrity, she said she “loves” that she and the rest of the team are “able to reach so many people.”

“Like girls’ moms and dads don’t have to sort us out like mine… I hate the fame and that side of it. I hate getting from my car to you in the fastest time it takes me to put on a cap.

“But when you become a professional women’s football player, that’s your role, it’s a joint responsibility.

“If you’re not ready [be famous] you are doing the game a disservice and all those women who had to pretend to be boys in order to play. I understand that I stand on the shoulders of those people,” she said.

But the athlete added that fame hasn’t changed the person she is.

“For the past two years, I’ve really only spent time with people I already knew…I’m not afraid to make new friends, but I won’t be held accountable in the same way I’m with my people,” she said. added.

Looking to the future, the player admitted that the thought of playing football for another 10 years is “a rather terrifying thought.”

“If you asked me what I want to be in five years, I’d just say happy… I had my plan from when I was a kid: I’d get married at 24; I was going to have a baby [at] 26,” she said.

But she added that she’s revised her timeline, saying, “I actually held onto that stuff… I pulled all of that off [the timeline]. Because when it happens, it happens. I have learned to really trust my feelings and myself now.’

