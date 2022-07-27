Leah Williamson and Beth Mead ‘are set for honours from Queen if the Lionesses win Euro 2022’

England captain Leah Williamson and star striker Beth Mead will reportedly be honored by the Queen if the Lionesses go all the way to Euro 2022.

The hosts qualified for the first European Championship final since 2009, with Mead one of the goalscorers as England beat Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening.

The attacker is the top goalscorer of Euro 2022 after bringing her tournament tally to six with the opener against the Swedes, tying the record for most goals in a women’s singles European Championship set by former German striker Inka Grings in the Champions League. process.

And The Telegraph claim Mead and her Arsenal teammate Williamson They are expected to receive an MBE, OBE or CBE if the Lionesses beat whoever from Germany or France reaches Sunday’s final at Wembley.

The report adds that England’s first major football trophy since the 1966 World Cup would be seen by honors system chiefs as comparable to England winning a Rugby or Cricket World Cup.

Williamson would be considered similarly to the 50-over World Cup winning cricket captains Eoin Morgan and Heather Knight, with the men’s and women’s skippers being honored with a CBE and OBE respectively.

Meanwhile, Mead could add a similar honor in addition to the Golden Boot she may win in the run-up to the finals.

The Dutch national coach Sarina Wiegman of England would also qualify for such a prize, but because of her nationality she is not eligible for it.

But according to the report, she could still receive an honorary gong if both the 52-year-old and Holland agree that she will accept it.

But even this award would be complicated because the Netherlands has its own honors system, from which it has already received an award.

After her Dutch side’s victory at Euro 2017, she was made a Knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau, a civil and military Dutch knighthood.

The report also claims that excellent performances from other members of Wiegman’s squad could see them receive similar gongs, for example if they followed Sir Geoff Hurst’s hat-trick in the 1966 final.

However, it is unlikely that such a player has waited for the 32 years that former West Ham striker Hurst was forced to remain patient before being knighted.

Mead’s comments about being ‘super proud to be English’ after their win in Sheffield wouldn’t have hurt her chances of a prize.

During her post-match press conference, an upbeat Mead insisted she believed England would reach their first European Championship final since 2009 when Russo took a daring heel.

“Once the third goal came, you obviously started to believe in it,” Mead said. “The game gets blurry when there’s so much excitement and so many emotions.

“What an incredible evening and an incredible atmosphere from the fans. I am very proud to be English now and to be part of this team.”

Meanwhile, jubilant manager Wiegman said: ‘We are having a little party.

‘They sing, the music is on, there is dancing. We’re going to celebrate a little now. But as we said before this tournament, we have a dream. We have come a long way now and we want to go all the way.

“We played so well in the second half. I thought we struggled a bit in the first half. We didn’t start very well, they had a big chance in the first minute. We had some trouble with the way they played defensively. We kept getting better and the player found solutions.

“In the second half we had full control of the game and we got a little more space. This will be watched across Europe and around the world. It was such a good performance. I think they have shown a few times that they are very resilient.

“The players have found their way within the game. I am so, so incredibly proud of them. We want to make a difference, we hope we have everyone, the whole country is proud of us and that more girls and boys will play football.’