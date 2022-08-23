Leah Remini ‘skips BFF Jennifer Lopez’s wedding to spend time with college-bound daughter Sofia’

Leah Remini failed to show up to her best friend Jennifer Lopez’s wedding to Ben Affleck this weekend, opting instead to spend time with her college-bound daughter Sofia Pagan.

According to TMZthe actress, 52, chose to “put family time first” as her 18-year-old wraps up her summer.

The publication noted that there was no resentment over the scheduling conflict and the two remain friends.

Remini was in good company as others close to the couple weren’t in Riceboro, GA for the big day either.

Neither Ben’s brother Casey Affleck nor ex-wife Jennifer Garner were able to attend the ceremony.

An invitation was sent to Garner — who shares Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11, with the Boston native — but her work commitments kept her in Texas.

Sofia is Leah’s only child with her husband Angelo Pagan, whom she married in 2003 before welcoming Sofia in 2004.

During this year, she has taken to social media several times to gush about her daughter.

She shared a photo with the young woman on her prom day, saying on Instagram: “Last night was Sofia’s senior prom. Senior year is filled with exciting milestones, but it doesn’t make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so quickly.

“Angelo and I couldn’t be more proud of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down.”

And on her 18th birthday, she thought, “Today our daughter turns 18 and she’s going to college soon.”

Addressing her directly, she added, “Sofia Bella, I can honestly say I never knew love until the day I held you in my arms. I’m crying trying to post something here to tell you how much you’ve given me. Making me your mother has been my greatest honor. Daddy and I adore you.’

The former Scientologist attended a movie premiere with her husband Angelo Pagan, where she first met the multi-dash artist.

“So we went to the premiere hoping she would be ugly in real life,” Remini . said Entertainment tonight in 2018.

“And as I approached her, I thought, ‘I hope it’s the lighting. Maybe she just looks good here,’ and as I got closer, I thought, ‘Oh damn, there’s a lot of light here and she sees looks really nice.”‘

She continued, “I even said that! I said, “God damn it, why are you so damn handsome?” And she laughed.

“I was like, ‘Ugh, I hope she’s stupid, you know? I was like, ‘She could be stupid! I wanted to find something and I didn’t.’

“And that’s where we fell in love,” Lopez added.