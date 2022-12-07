Leah Remini issues terse tribute to Kirstie Alley amid long feud over Scientology

Actress Leah Remini, a vocal opponent of Scientology and a former member of the controversial church, offered a brief message of condolences following the death of fellow actress and noted Scientologist Kirstie Alley.

“Although Scientologists don’t believe in prayers, my prayers are with her two sons, who are now without their mother,” Remini said. “I hope they can, one day, free themselves from this dangerous and toxic organization.”

Remini, who publicly left Scientology in 2013, had clashed with Alley for many years over his continued commitment to the organization.

Alley’s children, William True Stevenson, 30, and Lillie Stevenson, 28, are Scientologists. They announced the death of her mother at the age of 71 after a brief battle with colon cancer on Monday.

Kirstie Alley, a well-known member of the Church of Scientology, died Monday after a brief battle with colon cancer.

Actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini, with whom Alley publicly feuded for many years, offered her condolences to Alley’s children and said she was praying for them, despite her claim that Scientologists don’t pray.

Alley died in Clearwater, Florida, where the Church of Scientology’s flagship building is based and is considered the spiritual foundation of the community. The building occupies an entire city block with a land bridge to another property, the Fort Harrison Hotel.

According to her children, Alley sought treatment for her cancer at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. Remini said Scientologists often don’t seek cancer treatment until it’s too late to get help.

Clearwater is also the place where famed Scientologist John Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, died of cancer two years ago at age 57. High level Scientologists such as Alley and Preston have been reported to have special abilities to defeat earthly diseases. like cancer

“The news of Kirstie Alley’s passing is very sad,” Remini said. Rolling Stonenoting that he doesn’t like the news, despite years of harsh criticism exchanged between the two.

Alley was a famous devotee of the controversial religion for a long time after becoming a member in 1979 when she was new to Los Angeles and had a cocaine habit that she needed help to kick.

He enrolled in a Narconon facility, which is part of the Church of Scientology’s rehab network, and quit the drug cold turkey. She publicly credited Dianetics, the book of church founder L. Ron Hubbard, for breaking her addiction.

Unlike some famous members of the church, including her longtime friend John Travolta and Tom Cruise, Alley was willing to publicly fight critics of the religious institution, including Remini, who publicly left the church in 2013.

Since her defection, Remini has become a leading voice in Hollywood against the mysterious and possibly criminal organization that is Scientology.

She has claimed on multiple occasions that members retaliate against those who leave the church, which Alley chided during an interview with Howard Stern.

‘I have hundreds of friends who entered Scientology and left Scientology. You are not rejected, you are not persecuted. All of that is nonsense,” Alley said in a conversation with Stern.

‘When you are generalizing and when your aim is to slander and say things about an entire group… when you decide to make a general statement that Scientology is evil, you are my enemy.’

She added that she blocked Remini on Twitter ‘because she’s a fan!’

Eventually, the couple’s feud got in the way of other Hollywood relationships, including Alley’s with her former Dancing with the Stars co-star Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who befriended Remini when she attended the show in 2014.

Alley had previously reached the season 12 finale with Chmerkovskiy as his partner, and competed alongside him during the show’s All-Star season 15.

However, when Remini was on the show, Chmerkovskiy reported that Alley cut ties with him.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live! of Bravo. with Andy Cohen, Chmerkovskiy said: ‘I’m not judging people by their religion. I am Jewish. I don’t really believe in science fiction, but whatever.

Alley competed on season 12 of Dancing with the Stars alongside her professional partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The pair reached the show’s season finale before placing second behind NFL wide receiver Hines Ward and his teammate Kym Johnson.

Remini has spent much of the last decade speaking out about what she sees as the ills of the Church of Scientology and trying to expose the institution for its inhumane practices and rejection of those who leave the organization.

When Russia’s war with Ukraine broke out last February, Remini and Alley clashed again on Twitter when Alley wrote that she didn’t “know what’s real or fake in this war.” So I won’t be commenting. I will pray in her place,’ she wrote, before deleting the post.

Chmerkovskiy, who is Ukrainian and was in Kyiv at the time of Alley’s publication, weighed in writing: ‘Listen Kirstie, we haven’t talked in a long time, but I distinctly remember standing by your side as you organized relief trucks during Hurricane Sandy and I remember everything you told me about situations in which innocent people suffer.

‘That same energy is needed right now. No one needs your prayer if you don’t know what is real or fake.

Remini noted that it was unclear what Callejón was referring to since Scientologists don’t “pray” to anything.

Alley hit back at Remini, writing and then deleting that the actress “rolls out of her mouth and has an IQ of around 75.”

Upon hearing the news of her passing, Chmerkovskiy, 42, posted a tribute on Instagram that read: “My dearest Kirstie, we haven’t talked lately and I’ll tell you everything when I finally see you, but for now I want to say I love you so much. and I wish you the most peaceful rest.’

You were one of the most unique people I have ever met and easily one of the brightest moments in my personal and professional life. Part of our relationship is well documented. Most are known to select a few. It was all like a wild roller coaster.

‘I thought you would be here forever. I wish we would talk often. Thanks for everything. I love you Kirstie Alley,’ she wrote.

In 2018, Alley was featured in Scientology’s publication Freewinds, which shares its name with the religion’s private cruise ship, which sails the Caribbean and hosts the organization’s wealthiest and most committed members who board the ship to receive the highest level audit”. ,’ AT VIII.

OT VIII or Level Eight Operating Thetan is the pinnacle achievement for any Scientologist and requires years of coursework, counseling, and various financial contributions that can total $1 million or more.

In the post, Alley was quoted as saying: “Now, here I am, a shiny, cool, calm new OT VIII… Now I have the showdown that puts me on the damn scale of showdown with other Scientology Freedom Fighters!”

It has been reported that the Scientologists who came to OT VIII are told that they will be able to conquer many forms of earthly disease, including cancer.

Alley succumbed to the disease two and a half years after John Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, another famous Scientologist, also died of cancer.

Remini said that while Kirstie reportedly “sought conventional cancer treatment, which gave her a fighting chance, most Scientologists don’t seek treatment until it’s too late.”

Scientologists are convinced that they can cure themselves of diseases such as cancer. It is one of the most sinister things they promise. And because Scientology claims to be an exact science, not a faith, its members are brainwashed into believing these false claims as guarantees,” he added.