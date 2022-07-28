League Two Crawley Town sign midfielder after fans and NFT holders VOTE on what position they wanted

Crawley Town has signed a player based on a vote among supporters over which position he should strengthen, it has been revealed.

The League Two club was acquired by ambitious US cryptocurrency investors in April and appointed highly regarded Arsenal youth coach Kevin Betsy as first-team manager in June.

And after a vote on Friday, June 15, where fans and NFT holders were allowed to decide whether they wanted a goalkeeper, defender, midfielder or attacker, the result called for a midfielder – and the fourth division team obliged.

🤝 FAN BOARD INTRODUCED Crawley introduces a fan council that will work with owners throughout the season👇#TownTeamTogether — Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) July 25, 2022

Half of the voting weight was given to holders of the club’s NFTs (non-fungible tokens), and half to season ticket holders – nearly 1,000 – although not all season ticket holders participated.

And last Wednesday, Crawley announced the triple signing of midfielder Jayden Davis, plus defender Ben Wells and forward Moe Shubbar.

New owners WAGMI United – short for “We’re All Going to Make It,” a popular rallying cry in cryptocurrency circles – have paid up to about £16 million for the club, according to the Washington Post, having previously failed to buy Bradford.

And despite having no football experience, they strive to use transparent and open decision-making to run the club, with NFT holders getting a custom Adidas-made Crawley shirt and the right to conduct business on the pitch, such as the signing players.

Co-owner Preston Johnson said that while some NFT owners were “not that well informed,” Crawley had provided voters with “data analysis” and “run through previous signatures, while decisions about choosing players on the team were still under scrutiny.” management fall.

But it still offers more meaningful participation than fan tokens offered by other football clubs on the ‘Socios’ platform, including votes on which soda clubs to keep or what music to play over the stadium speakers.

WAGMI has also cut ticket prices by 30 per cent, selling 10,000 NFTs to more than 5,400 buyers raising around £3.9 million, compared to around £1 million from Liverpool, and has introduced a seven-member fan council with ‘instant access’ to the owners.

Johnson added: “Many NFT projects are just speculation with no real tangible backbone, not a real true story. A football club every week to look after? That is a backbone to which people attach themselves.

A message from Preston Johnson. #TownTeamTogether🔴 Posted by Crawley Town FC on Monday 25 April 2022

“If we can bring that to this crypto audience, especially if we can actually get promoted and move up the ranks in the English football league, then it’s an even bigger story for people around the world to be a part of.”

They call themselves “the soccer team of the Internet,” with the idea that anyone with an Internet connection can follow them as they try to build a remote global community of fans.

Crawley has also signed a deal with a major streaming platform that will give them access to a fly-on-the-wall documentary cataloging their first season.

It’s a long and difficult road to promotion and eventually to the Premier League, but it certainly looks like more will follow.