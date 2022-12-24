Leaders uncover the future of healthcare at Forbes Middle East’s Healthcare Summit 2022

Health
By Merry
Leaders uncover the future of healthcare at Forbes Middle East’s Healthcare Summit 2022

image.khaleejtimes.com?uuid=269261a9 8c0d 5d8a a9e3 393bfed1d7ca&function=cropresize&type=preview&source=false&q=75&crop w=0.99999&crop h=0

Forbes Middle East and Pure Health hosted over 300 distinguished practitioners, executives, and incumbents of the region’s healthcare ecosystem

Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 1:49 PM

Last updated: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 1:50 PM

Forbes Middle East and Pure Health’s innovation-led Healthcare Summit 2022 gathered over 300 delegates to hear from 57 thought-provoking speakers across 14 panel discussions over two days in Abu Dhabi on December 13 and 14. The first-of-its-kind event delved into the critical challenges and opportunities impacting healthcare systems across the Middle East and beyond. Attendees celebrated the advanced state of the Middle East’s healthcare ecosystem and debated the vital pioneering investments and partnerships needed to retain its world-class standards. The two-day summit offered a platform for industry disruptors, healthcare regulators, and medical science innovators to raise time-critical questions needed today to uncover what the future of healthcare will look like for the next generation in the decades to come.

Shaista Asif, group COO at PureHealth Group, said: “We owe it to our coming generations to build a healthcare system which is not only convenient and accessible but also robust and holistic. The future of healthcare is in the cloud, and we have to play our part to ensure that we drive the bullet train towards the fourth industrial revolution.”

Asif ended the discussion with making a plea for Hayat’s organ donation initiative. She said: “One organ donor can save up to eight lives and this is the greatest gift anyone can give humanity, the gift of life.”

image.khaleejtimes.com?uuid=4b007f78 3f67 5156 8f2b ef7de4cbdb26&function=cropresize&type=preview&source=false&q=75&crop w=0.99999&crop h=0

Sherif Beshara, CEO at American Hospital Dubai, said: “American Hospital Dubai is pleased to have participated in the Forbes Middle East Healthcare Summit 2022, which generated a wealth of ideas and transformative insights from the region’s leading thought architects. It was a rewarding experience to collaborate toward a collective vision of a healthier future for all. The seminal event signposted the way to a future shaped by more breakthroughs, achievements, and seamless solutions to create a healthcare ecosystem of the highest quality and purpose. It is imperative to continuously expand the boundaries of healthcare knowledge and its application to serve humanity better. Our future is how we can reimagine it, and events like this provide the momentum to reach there faster.”

image.khaleejtimes.com?uuid=fa81f767 c1f4 531c 9f4c e8da27d5165e&function=cropresize&type=preview&source=false&q=75&crop w=0.99999&crop h=0

Mohamad Hamade, CEO at Amanat Holdings, said: “As a private investment company, Amanat recognises the public sector’s accomplishments over the last two decades, as it has managed to lay down the foundation to attract private players by publishing guidelines, defining standards, and providing data on the needs and gaps in the healthcare sector. This has complemented the efforts of the government to further build capacity, build capability, transfer knowledge and adopt technology. Now more than ever, we require a consorted effort between the public and private sectors to replicate this experience across life sciences and healthcare, building on previous successes.”

image.khaleejtimes.com?uuid=f7284227 6fde 55ac a45b 9a2edc28c587&function=cropresize&type=preview&source=false&q=75&crop w=0.99999&crop h=0

Delegates included representatives from the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, G42 Healthcare, Amanat Holdings, American Hospital Dubai, Viatris, Jamjoom Pharma, Saudi Chemical Company Holding, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, SaudiVax, McKinsey Health Institute, Daman, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – SEHA, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Global Ventures, and Alma Health, among others.

image.khaleejtimes.com?uuid=a3848a66 cfda 5588 ac0a 2da52a0a17ba&function=cropresize&type=preview&source=false&q=75&crop w=0.99999&crop h=0

  • Lifestyle
  • Dubai
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More