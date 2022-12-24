Leaders uncover the future of healthcare at Forbes Middle East’s Healthcare Summit 2022

Forbes Middle East and Pure Health hosted over 300 distinguished practitioners, executives, and incumbents of the region’s healthcare ecosystem

Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 1:49 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 1:50 PM

Forbes Middle East and Pure Health’s innovation-led Healthcare Summit 2022 gathered over 300 delegates to hear from 57 thought-provoking speakers across 14 panel discussions over two days in Abu Dhabi on December 13 and 14. The first-of-its-kind event delved into the critical challenges and opportunities impacting healthcare systems across the Middle East and beyond. Attendees celebrated the advanced state of the Middle East’s healthcare ecosystem and debated the vital pioneering investments and partnerships needed to retain its world-class standards. The two-day summit offered a platform for industry disruptors, healthcare regulators, and medical science innovators to raise time-critical questions needed today to uncover what the future of healthcare will look like for the next generation in the decades to come.

Shaista Asif, group COO at PureHealth Group, said: “We owe it to our coming generations to build a healthcare system which is not only convenient and accessible but also robust and holistic. The future of healthcare is in the cloud, and we have to play our part to ensure that we drive the bullet train towards the fourth industrial revolution.”

Asif ended the discussion with making a plea for Hayat’s organ donation initiative. She said: “One organ donor can save up to eight lives and this is the greatest gift anyone can give humanity, the gift of life.”

Sherif Beshara, CEO at American Hospital Dubai, said: “American Hospital Dubai is pleased to have participated in the Forbes Middle East Healthcare Summit 2022, which generated a wealth of ideas and transformative insights from the region’s leading thought architects. It was a rewarding experience to collaborate toward a collective vision of a healthier future for all. The seminal event signposted the way to a future shaped by more breakthroughs, achievements, and seamless solutions to create a healthcare ecosystem of the highest quality and purpose. It is imperative to continuously expand the boundaries of healthcare knowledge and its application to serve humanity better. Our future is how we can reimagine it, and events like this provide the momentum to reach there faster.”

Mohamad Hamade, CEO at Amanat Holdings, said: “As a private investment company, Amanat recognises the public sector’s accomplishments over the last two decades, as it has managed to lay down the foundation to attract private players by publishing guidelines, defining standards, and providing data on the needs and gaps in the healthcare sector. This has complemented the efforts of the government to further build capacity, build capability, transfer knowledge and adopt technology. Now more than ever, we require a consorted effort between the public and private sectors to replicate this experience across life sciences and healthcare, building on previous successes.”

Delegates included representatives from the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, G42 Healthcare, Amanat Holdings, American Hospital Dubai, Viatris, Jamjoom Pharma, Saudi Chemical Company Holding, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, SaudiVax, McKinsey Health Institute, Daman, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – SEHA, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Global Ventures, and Alma Health, among others.