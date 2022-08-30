Leader of Louisiana Buddhist temple is accused of getting Vietnamese NUN pregnant

The abbot of a Buddhist temple in Louisiana is embroiled in civil proceedings after temple members accused him of repeatedly recruiting nuns from Vietnam and then having sexual relations with them, allegedly making one pregnant.

Multiple members of the Tam Bao Temple in Baton Rough claim that Abbot Quyen Van Ho — whose religious name is Thich Dao Quang — even impregnated one of these nuns in the spring of 2018.

He then allegedly sent her back to Vietnam after an abortion clinic refused to terminate her pregnancy because it was too advanced.

But one of the accusers Ho is accusing, temple member Phuong Le, told DailyMail.com that the impregnated nun never said who impregnated her.

Le added that Ho was believed to be the father because he sent the nun away without informing the temple community or the board of directors why.

Le also said that Ho must be the father because Buddhist nuns are not allowed to leave the temple grounds unsupervised. When asked if the nuns were being forcibly kept on the temple grounds, she said no, but insisted that Ho was the only one who could impregnate the nun.

Ho has denied all charges against him, and his lawyer, Yigal Bander, called them “defamatory lies” after a hearing yesterday in Baton Rouge, claiming they don’t even belong in a court of law.

“The courts are not there to decide who is a good pastor, whether a pastor should be hired or fired, whether a pastor honors his faith or not,” he said.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, Bander said the plaintiffs had provided little to no evidence to support their claims, insisting that an “overwhelming majority” of the temple community supported Ho.

It is unclear whether the court will rule on the lawsuit, as it aligns with the protection of the First Amendment that prohibits the government from interfering with the free exercise of religion.

During yesterday’s hearing, the judge advised the temple to hold internal elections to determine whether Ho’s future is in the temple.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Amber Lorio, did not return a request for comment.

Abbot Quyen Van Ho with his lawyers, Yigal Bander (left) and Tanner Woods (right) this week in front of a Baton Rouge courthouse

The lawsuit said Ho had caused irreparable damage to the temple by “violating his vows of Buddhism, including his vow of celibacy,” and called for his removal from the temple.

Quyen Van Ho’s immoral actions have resulted in all monks, nuns and novices (except Quyen Van Ho himself and another monk) leaving the Tam Bao Temple. This has reduced membership and reduced the ability of temple members to raise money,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also said members feared Ho might embezzle temple funds and demanded that his access to the community’s finances be cut off.

A judge agreed to that request when the lawsuit was first filed in April, but the block expired in May.

Ho has been running the Tam Bao Temple since 2003, and plaintiffs allege his conduct took years before the lawsuit was first filed in April.

Aside from the 2018 non-pregnancy and allegedly recruiting nuns for sexual purposes, the plaintiffs said Ho allowed sexual relations between monks and nuns in the temple and disregarded celibacy vows.

Le quoted a series of sexually explicit texts sent to Ho and at least one other monk in 2020, but declined to elaborate on what they consisted of.

Bander told DailyMail.com that there were no explicit text messages at all.

Temple member Lila Ton speaks this week outside a Baton Rouge courthouse. She says the temple community tried to remove Ho but was silenced

Speaking outside the Baton Rouge courthouse yesterday, temple members and supporters of the lawsuit against Ho said their efforts to remove him were unsuccessful and they felt the courts were their last resort.

“We’ve tried so many avenues to forgive him, and it’s just time for the court to step in,” temple member Lila Ton said at a Baton Rouge courthouse this week.

Another temple member, Mya Tran, also spoke outside the courthouse, saying female members of the temple have been “silenced.”

“I look up to a lot of these women, especially for what they’ve done for our community,” Tran said, “and it really upset me when I suppressed and silenced them about this situation.”

But Ho’s defense insisted that no matter what allegations or evidence of bad Buddhist behavior temple members have, saying that without a person accusing Ho of crime, the allegations were baseless and he was protected by the First Amendment.

“The disaffected members allege that the abbot is an immoral person and a bad Buddhist whose actions have disgraced the temple, the Vietnamese community and the Buddhist religion,” Ho’s defense said when the lawsuit was filed last spring. justified?’

Yesterday outside the courthouse, his team repeated those points.

“They have made many allegations, which, as you have heard, are not the matter for the court,” Bander said.

“The government cannot choose who our religious leaders are,” said Bander’s co-counselor, Tanner Woods.

Abbot Quyen Van Ho has been running the Tam Bao Temple since 2003. Plaintiffs allege his misconduct has continued for years