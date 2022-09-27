Lead safety guidance lacking for urban farmers in many major US cities

GeoHealth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022GH000615″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Flowchart showing the assessment process and the inclusion and exclusion criteria of urban soil safety policy. Credit: GeoHealth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022GH000615



Urban gardens and farms are on the rise in the US, but urban soils are sometimes polluted by old pollution and industrial use. Despite this risk, there’s little guidance for people growing food in urban soils about what levels of lead are safe, and existing policies vary widely across cities and states, a new study highlights.

Lead and other potentially toxic elements are important in soils used to grow food because plants can absorb those harmful elements into their roots, stems, leaves and fruits, which are then eaten. Exposure to even low levels of lead, mainly through ingestion, can cause health problems such as heart disease and neurological disorders, and lead is especially harmful to developing children.

Currently, the most frequently mentioned safety level for lead in soil is 400 milligrams of lead per kilogram of soil. But that value, set in 1994 by the Environmental Protection Agency, represents the threshold at which a housing soil remediation study would take place, not a threshold for safe food production. There are no federal regulations that determine safe levels of soil contamination for growing food.

The new study, published in GeoHealthassessed the soil safety policies of the 40 most populous cities in the US, plus two additional cities (Minneapolis and Pittsburgh) that the researchers knew had soil safety policies.

Of the 42 cities assessed, 23 had at least one soil testing policy, and only 10 had lead-specific policies. Of those 10 policies, the “acceptable” amount of lead in soil ranged from 34 to 400 milligrams of lead per kilogram of soil. Eighteen of the top 40 cities had no urban agriculture guidance. The results, the researchers concluded, indicated a need for more consistent guidance at the federal level and better access to information at lower municipal levels.

“At the federal level, we need more research to learn how the people who grow our food come into contact with potentially contaminated soils and to better define guidelines for contaminant levels,” said Sara Lupolt, a public health scientist at Johns Hopkins University. who led the new study.

“There are some very simple, cheap, or free things you can do differently to really reduce your exposure and make sure you’re gardening safely,” said Keeve Nachman, a public health scientist at Johns Hopkins University who co-authored belonged to the new study. These range from choosing grow sites carefully to avoid contamination or using raised beds to simply running municipal water for a few minutes before watering to clear pipes.

Urban farming can be an important path to food security for historically disadvantaged communities, but those communities are often located in areas that are more polluted, including soil contamination. These communities are less likely to have the resources to remediate polluted soils and water.

“There are so many benefits of urban farming, and it shouldn’t be an additional exposure route for communities already dealing with higher exposure [to contamination] than other communities,” says Lupolt. “Urban farmers and the communities they serve must be confident that they can practice safe and sustainable urban farming.”

Setting federal standards for safe levels of lead in urban agricultural soils is critical to helping cities and municipalities develop their own soil safety policies and support/resources. But equally important is to ensure that those guidelines are easily accessible, not only to policy makers, but also to members of the public who can lead local agricultural initiatives. The new study arose from the researchers’ difficulties in finding the policies of cities during their… previous community science study about urban agriculture.

“This article was in response to our frustration as health professionals trying to communicate about a complex issue,” Lupolt said. “Cities need to invest in communicating the policies and programs they have that support safer urban farming behaviors to urban farmers who are trying to do something big by growing food in their cities.”

Research and policy change is slow, but growers can also use best behavioral practices to minimize their exposure to potential contaminants. The Environmental Protection Agency has existing interim guidelines regarding urban farming and contaminated sites that can inform local governments and practitioners, as well as guidelines for people gardening in potentially lead-contaminated soils.

“It is immensely valuable to transparently synthesize a body of evidence to help identify and communicate the state of information on an issue like [this study] has done,” said Jessica Frank, a biologist with the Environmental Protection Agency. “This synthesis demonstrates a lack of consistency in guidance or recommendations to urban farmers and the need to work further in this area to provide meaningful, consistent and effective recommendations. and communication materials readily available to practitioners.”

But ultimately, Lupolt and Nachman said, cities should help reduce soil testing costs and provide clear safety guidelines to ensure urban growers can safely and confidently grow food for their communities.

