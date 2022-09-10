Lea Michele will not perform in Funny Girl after ‘inconclusive’ COVID test

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lea Michele revealed she’s “not allowed” to perform on Funny Girl’s matinee or evening show on Saturday after she started showing “early signs and symptoms of COVID.”

After just four appearances as Fanny Brice in the trouble-plagued revival of Jule Styne, Bob Merrill and Isobel Lennart’s 1964 musical, the 36-year-old actress revealed disappointing news to fans attending her musical comedy on September 10.

“I am devastated to say that due to the early signs and symptoms of COVID and an inconclusive test result – due to production safety protocols, I am not allowed to perform for today’s shows,” she revealed on her Instagram story. .

Sad: Lea Michele revealed she’s ‘not allowed’ to perform on Funny Girl’s matinee or evening show on Saturday after she started showing ‘early signs and symptoms of COVID’ (seen in June 2022)

The Glee star continued: “I will be testing again and will know more about tomorrow’s performance shortly.”

“Julie is going to crush it today as Fanny – just like all of our amazing students who have performed so incredibly this week as we battle a very intense covid outbreak in our theater,” she assured fans.

After her debut on the show after taking over the role of Beanie Feldstein, Michele was received enthusiastically at the August Wilson Theater in Manhattan.

COVID outbreak: After just four appearances as Fanny Brice in the trouble-plagued revival of the 1964 Jule Styne, Bob Merrill and Isobel Lennart musical, the 36-year-old actress revealed disappointing news to fans who attended her musical comedy on September 10 (first seen curtain call on Funny Girl on Tuesday)

“I am devastated to say that due to the early signs and symptoms of COVID and an inconclusive test result – due to production safety protocols, I will not be allowed to perform for today’s shows,” she revealed on her Instagram story.

After the performance, People published an interview with Lea in which she delved into the emotional circumstances under which she learned that she had been given the role of her life.

Funny story: I got the call from my agents that I got the part. I had no idea. I was literally at Bubby’s with my kid [two-year-old son Ever], feeding him buttered pasta and broccoli. And I got a call from my agents, and they said, “You’re going to be Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.”

“And as I looked up, I start to cry hysterically, and I’m like, oh my god,” she gushed.

Huge hit: After her debut on the show after taking on the role of Beanie Feldstein, Michele was received enthusiastically at the August Wilson Theater in Manhattan

It was clear that Lea’s opening performance was a resounding success as she received four standing ovations before the break.

While her performance appeared to be a hit with audiences when the musical was halfway through, she also faced viewers who reportedly laughed at a rule about reading books after online trolls claimed she can’t read.

“Lea Michele has gotten four standing ovations on Funny Girl so far, and it’s just a hiatus,” one fan tweeted. “I’ve stood in front of all four of them. The Gleek jumped out.’