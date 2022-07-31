Lea Michele shares snap rehearsing choreography for Funny Girl after replacing Beanie Feldstein

Lea Michele is busy preparing for her role as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival Funny Girl.

And on Saturday, the 35-year-old Glee alum shared a behind-the-scenes look at a dance rehearsal with her Instagram followers.

The black and white photo showed her in a dance studio with two others and she wrote ‘Look mama, I’m dancing!’ across.

Lea – who had a long career as a singer, dancer and actress – was dressed in black leggings and a black t-shirt.

Her dark hair was styled in the middle and she pulled the locks back into a neat, low bun.

She wore a pair of classic black Mary Jane style dance shoes as she posed with her counterparts and smiled with her head back.

The other two dancers wore black face masks and stood on opposite sides of the superstar, who replaces Beanie Feldstein on the show.

Plus, the New York native shared a sweet outlet when she hugged her son Ever Leo Reich, who turns two next month. She shares the toddler with husband Zandy Reich.

That photo was also in black and white, and she wrote at the top of the screen, “Kissing before mom leaves for work,” featuring a broken heart emoji.

Lea crouched at her son’s level as they hugged in a long, wide hallway.

The little boy had no shoes on and was dressed in shorts and a tote bag standing on the floor next to the entertainer.

Early Saturday morning, the beauty gave fans even more content to enjoy when she posted a stunning photo inside a tall building.

She wrote “Good morning new york” to her 7.4 million fans, posing in a plush white robe.

Behind her, she had a picturesque view of the towering skyscrapers of the Big Apple as she gave a regal presentation.

Michele looked into the distance and teased some black undergarments as she sat with one tan, muscular leg crossed.

On Tuesday, Lea shared a photo of the front page of the show’s script, writing the “Here we go…”

Hours later, she returned to the platform to share a screenshot of a supporting text from her best friend Jonathan Groff prior to her first rehearsal.

‘I’m sending you so much love for your first official day tomorrow maam [sic],” Groff reported, followed by a series of celebratory emojis.

Michele replied with a smiling selfie she took around 9am on her way to rehearsal.

She was dressed in a white button-up shirt and had a smoothie in hand as she stood outside.

‘En route!!!’ she wrote, while Groff replied: ‘Hello beauty 🙂 have fun!!!’

Lea’s prep for the show comes weeks after Beanie announced she would be leaving the production on July 31.

Michele confirmed she had been cast as the replacement with a post shared on social media – a Funny Girl marquee poster of herself and Tovah Feldshuh, taking over the role of Fanny’s mother, Mrs. Rose Brice, from Jane Lynch.

It was rumored that Michele was initially in the running for the role after performing many of the show’s songs during her time on the Glee series from 2009 to 2015.

Funny Girl opened on Broadway on April 24 and is currently open ended.