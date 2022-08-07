Lea Michele shares side-by-side comparison photos beneath the Funny Girl marquee

One of Lea Michele’s lifelong dreams is coming true very soon, and she couldn’t resist posting about it.

The 35-year-old actress shared a few photos of her standing under tents to promote the Funny Girl show.

Her first photo was a more contemporary one, showing the star under the tent outside the August Wilson Theatre.

Big dreams: One of Lea Michele’s lifelong dreams is coming true very soon, and she couldn’t resist posting about it

She stood in an elegant black cocktail dress that ended around her knees. Her dark brown hair was parted in the middle and fell past her shoulders.

She glanced over her shoulder as she posed.

The second photo she posted was a photo of her in the role of Rachel Berry from her hit TV show Glee.

Throwback: The 35-year-old actress shared a few photos of her standing under tents to promote the Funny Girl show

Life Imitates Art: Michele’s character Rachel Berry landed the lead role of Fanny Brice in the show, the role she will play on Broadway next month; still from Glee

In the photo, she was wearing a bright purple dress with a flared skirt that stopped mid-thigh.

She had bangs that ended just before her dark eyes as she flashed a smile for onlookers.

Michele’s character Rachel Berry landed the lead role of Fanny Brice in the show, the role she will play on Broadway next month.

The New York resident captioned the photos: ‘A dream come true’ [red heart emoji].’

Moving on: Beanie Feldstein previously had the part in the revival. Her singing received mixed reviews, but others praised the actress and her costars

Final Farewell: Feldstein bids farewell to her starring role as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl, following her final performance at the August Wilson Theater on Sunday

Michele will officially take over the role on September 6. Beanie Feldstein previously held the role in the revival that has received widespread acclaim.

The 29-year-old actress recently stepped down from the role and posted an emotional goodbye on her Instagram.

“But now it’s just another show, and you make them laugh as you go,” Beanie captioned the snaps with the lyrics to Joni Mitchell’s song Both Sides Now.

Lea also takes the show seriously. She recently canceled her remaining summer concert tour dates so she could focus on preparing for the role.