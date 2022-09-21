Lea Michele says getting married and having a baby stabilized her as she mentions backlash in 2020

Lea Michele has said that getting married and having a baby was “grounding” for her.

The star shared with The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday that before settling down, she was almost too focused on her acting and singing career.

And the Funny Girl star also addressed the reaction she got two years ago when it was claimed she wasn’t nice on the set of Glee.

The 36-year-old Glee star opened up about her husband, Zandy Reich, saying he had her under house arrest. They have son Ever Leo, two.

And she elaborated on the response she received from former Glee cast members in 2020.

The funny actress revealed that “Having our son and experiencing the challenges we’ve had during pregnancy was something that unfortunately created a stronger bond in us that I would never wish on anyone, but it did,” she explained. .

She responds to the revelations of past bullying on set by some of her former colleagues and tries to make clear how that behavior will not follow her in her work on Funny Girl.

‘I have a head start. I work very hard. I don’t leave room for mistakes,” she said. ‘That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, created a lot of blind spots.’



Michele said those allegations, which came to light in early June 2020 after the star posted a statement in support of Black Lives Matter on Twitter, had led to an “intense time of reflection” about her behavior at work and being part of why she is able to direct a Broadway production for the first time since the Tony win in 2008.

“I now really understand the importance and value of being a leader,” she said. “It means not only doing a good job when the camera is running, but also when it isn’t. And that wasn’t always the most important thing to me.’

She later added, “Everyone here has been through a lot, and I just have to come in and be prepared and do a good job and respect that this is their space.”

Ware and Morris were among the stars who described Michele’s behavior on set on the hit Fox show, which ran from 2009 to 2015. In a tweet that has since been deleted, Ware said Michele made her first TV role “a living hell” and “questioned her career in Hollywood.”

“If Lea treats others as disdainfully as she did, she should be called out in my opinion,” Morris wrote.

‘But right now’ [it’s] suggested she’s a racist and while I can’t comment on her beliefs, I think we assume, and you know what happens when we all assume…”

In response, Michele posted a statement on Instagram, noting that the backlash from her show of support “for our friends and neighbors and communities of color at this really difficult time made her focus on how my own behavior toward fellow cast members was perceived by them.”

A new perspective: ‘I really enjoy being able to open my eyes to everything that’s going on around me, because it’s all good and if it’s not fun, why are we doing it?’ Michele concluded.

“The bottom line is that I’ve clearly acted in ways that hurt other people,” she wrote.

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that sometimes made me feel insensitive or inappropriate, or it was just my immaturity and I was just unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for all the pain I caused.”

“I really enjoy being able to open my eyes to everything that’s going on around me because it’s all good and if it’s not fun, why are we doing it?” she concluded.