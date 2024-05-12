Lea Michele reveals sex of her second child in sweet Mother’s Day post – weeks after announcing pregnancy

Lea Michele is having a girl.

The actress, 37, announced she is expecting a daughter in a sweet Mother’s Day post in which she revealed the gender of her second child.

She shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Today is the most beautiful Mother’s Day, holding my son who made me a mom… and carrying my daughter.”

Lea is expecting her second child with her husband Zandy Reich.

The couple already have a son, three-year-old Ever, together.

Lea, pictured at the Met Gala last week, is expecting her second child with Zandy Reich

She announced her pregnancy in March and posted photos of herself cradling her baby bump. ‘Mommy, daddy and Ever are delighted. (heart emoji) (sic)’ he captioned the post.

Lea, who married Zandy in 2019, previously admitted that motherhood has changed her entire outlook on life and explained that she has focused less on her career since giving birth to her baby.

The Scream Queens actress confessed to having previously had many ‘blind spots’ because she had a very career-focused mentality.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Lea explained: “It was all about my career. I’ve been so focused on my career my whole life, I think to a fault.

“I think I have this sense of drive that created a lot of blind spots in my life.”

Before that, the Broadway star admitted that becoming a mother had “softened” her in some ways.

She told Extra: “I feel like he’s definitely softened me up a lot and I probably could have used a little bit of softening, and he really is the thing that’s changed me the most and I’m so grateful.”

Lea attended the Met Gala last week, showing off her baby bump in a blue silk dress adorned with flowers on the bodice and a tulle overlay.

The Glee alum and her husband photographed in 2019

The Glee star exuded glamor as she walked up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion’s biggest night out.

As she arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City, the two-time Golden Globe nominee, 37, positively glowed as she posed for photos cradling her stomach.

The actress, who concluded her year-long run in the revival of the Broadway musical Funny Girl last year, appeared to be channeling Sleeping Beauty’s iconic blue dress.