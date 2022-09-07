Lea Michele receives FOUR standing ovations before intermission of Funny Girl debut

Lea Michele’s performance as Fanny Brice already looks like a resounding success.

The 36-year-old Glee actress received four standing ovations before the break during her first performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

While her performance appeared to be a hit with audiences when the musical was halfway through, she also faced viewers who reportedly laughed at a rule about reading books after online trolls claimed she can’t read.

Fans of the performance tweeted about the positive response early in the evening.

“Lea Michele has gotten four standing ovations on Funny Girl so far, and it’s just a hiatus,” wrote one fan. “I’ve stood in front of all four of them. The Gleek jumped out.’

Hamilton star Jonathan Groff and Glee creator Ryan Murphy also shared a hug during the performance.

Groff and Michele previously starred together on Broadway in the 2008 musical Spring Awakening.

In addition to the huge round of applause she received before the break, Michele also got quite a bit of response from another line she delivered.

During the show, Michele’s character says, “I haven’t read many books,” causing the audience to laugh and gasp at an old rumor about Michele.

For a while, fans of the star claimed she might be illiterate, though the conspiracy theory was rejected by Michele and others.

The New York native recently opened up about Beanie Feldstein’s acquisition in the Funny Girl revival.

Lea shared that she had been in touch with the musical’s director, Michael Mayer, in a… New York Times profile focused on her stint with the classic musical before Beanie began her run.

While rumors of bad blood between her and Beanie, 29, have been circulating in recent months, the Glee star has also been complimentary about her predecessor’s time on stage.

Reviews for the Lady Bird actress’ role as the lead in Funny Girl, which is about the life of comedian Fanny Brice, were mixed.

While several critics praised her performance, others said her singing skills were not up to par, while many critics mocked other parts of the production that had nothing to do with her.

Following the mediocre reviews, Beanie announced she was leaving the show on July 10, and Lea was announced as her replacement the next day.

The news had broken through – but not confirmed – on June 30 gawkerwhich, however, led to more backstage tension.

Beanie’s final show was originally supposed to be on September 25, but after announcing that Lea would be taking over, the Booksmart actress announced she would be leaving on July 31 more than a month early.

Lea’s engagement was pushed back to September 6, and Beanie’s understudy has come on in the meantime.

Mayer, who had directed Lea in Spring Awakening, had considered her one of the leading candidates for the role before Beanie’s casting, but the recent birth of her son put her out of the running.

However, after the lead role was completed, he contacted her and defensively explained why Beanie had been given the part.

“I said, ‘Look, I know this probably isn’t what you want to hear, but this is what we do,'” Mayer recalled, adding that he hoped to do the show with her in the future.