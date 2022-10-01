Lea Michele performs the Funny Girl classic People on The Tonight Show

<!–

Lea Michele appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed the song People from her hit Broadway production of Funny Girl on Friday.

The Glee star will play Fanny Brice in the August Wilson Theatre’s revival of Funny Girl, a role she recently took on after Beanie Feldstein left the production midway through.

Michele gave a spectacular performance for the television audience and discussed returning to Broadway after more than a decade.

Show stopper: Lea Michele appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed the song People from the hit Broadway production of Funny Girl on Friday.

‘I’ve wanted to go back to Broadway for so many years; I left for 15 years; Spring Awakening was the last show I did. Go back and be on the show that I’ve loved for so many years, but I’m such a fan of this production. Incredible cast. Unbelievable score’, said Michele.

On Thursday, the New York Times published a rare new review of the musical and praised Lea in the title role.

After Jimmy Fallon read some of the critical praise for Michele’s performance on Funny Girl, the actress opened up about her character on the cult high school show Glee, which had a Funny Girl arc for her character.

Backstage: Jimmy and musical guest Michele pose together backstage on Friday

Back on Broadway: Michele delivered a spectacular performance for the television audience and discussed returning to Broadway after more than a decade.

I’m doing it now. I am now 36 years old, and the story of Funny Girl spans many years. You see her love and her loss and her failures and her successes and becoming a mother and a wife… I feel like, right now, being where I am right now, it’s just perfect. Timing is everything and I am so grateful,” said Michele.

The Funny Girl remake is a bittersweet comedy about a girl from the Lower East Side who dreams of a life on stage, but everyone tells her she’ll never be a star.

One day, her luck changes when something funny happens and she becomes one of the most beloved performers to ever shine on Broadway.

Glee star: After Fallon read some of the critical praise for Michele’s performance on Funny Girl, the actress opened up about her character on the cult high school show Glee.

Stunning: Actress Lea Michele arrives on the set of Jimmy Fallon on Friday in a short black dress that showed off her fabulous figure

The Broadway Story was revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein and is based on the original book by Isobel Lennart.

The show is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and features the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne.

