Lea Michele looks happy and healthy as she steps out in NYC

Lea Michele looked happy and healthy when she got out in New York City on Saturday morning.

The 36-year-old Glee alum returned to work this week as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl’s Broadway revival after a positive COVID-19 test forced her to temporarily step down from the production.

Michele strolled the city sidewalk in a cozy black turtleneck sweater and ragged jeans.

The mother of one put on a pair of black ballet flats and stuffed her things into a beige bag.

Her dark brown hair was worn in a tight bun and she appeared to be wearing little to no makeup.

She was accompanied by a male friend who walked several steps ahead of her during the casual morning outing.

Though she’s back in action, Michele shocked fans when she revealed she had contracted the coronavirus on September 10, just days after making her Broadway debut.

She was tested after experiencing ‘early signs and symptoms’ of COVID-19, which came back positive after an inconclusive test.

Michele confirmed the news via her Instagram story, adding that “production protocols” require her to take a temporary absence from Broadway’s Funny Girl.

“Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. Following production protocols I will not be able to return to the theater for 10 days,” the singer began.

She went on to explain that the behind-the-scenes cast and crew of the musical have been dealing with a COVID-19 crisis that has led to significant absences in recent weeks.

“Luckily staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from exposure. Funny Girl is and still is tackling a massive wave of COVID with nearly a dozen company members currently inactive,” she wrote.

“We’re almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies do such an incredible job of keeping our show going.”

Michele also took a moment to get her hands on her “dream role” of Fanny Brice and how she’s looking forward to returning to the stage.

“This week was a dream come true and I can’t wait to come back — you better get ready. See you soon,” Michele concluded, followed by a red heart emoji.

Michele made her debut as Fanny Brice on Wednesday, September 7, after taking over the role from Beanie Feldstein. was enthusiastically received at the August Wilson Theater in Manhattan.

After the performance, PEOPLE published an interview with Lea in which she delved into the emotional circumstances under which she learned that she had been given the part of her life.

Funny story: I got the call from my agents that I got the part. I had no idea. I was literally at Bubby’s with my kid [two-year-old son Ever], feeding him buttered pasta and broccoli. And I got a call from my agents, and they said, ‘You’re going to be Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.’

“And as I looked up, I start to cry hysterically, and I’m like, oh my god,” she gushed.