Lea Michele looks effortlessly stylish with a black coat and heels when she goes out in New York

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lea Michele was the epitome of chic when she stepped out in New York on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Funny Girl star on Broadway wore a black top with light, high-waisted jeans with trendy rips, and a chic black coat draped over her shoulders.

For tying, the beauty opted for a pair of classic black heels and a chic taupe Celine ‘luggage’ tote.

Chic: Lea Michele was the epitome of chic when she stepped out in New York on Saturday in a black top, light high-waisted jeans with trendy rips, and a chic black coat

The Glee star completed her look with an oversized pair of blacks.

The multi-talented performer wore her raven locks parted in the middle and pulled up into a sleek bun.

She seemed cheerful and at one point waved a friendly wave to the cameras.

Stylish: To tie together, the beauty opted for a pair of classic black heels and a chic taupe Celine ‘luggage’ tote

Healthy: Later in the day, she switched from her heels to a pair of more comfortable flats and saw her grab a green smoothie

Later in the day, she stepped off her heels and put on a pair of more comfortable flats, and saw her grab a green smoothie.

The star remained protected with a black face covering for the outing.

The outing comes a day after Michele appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed the song People from her hit Broadway production Funny Girl.

Showstopper: The outing comes a day after Michele appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed the song People from her hit Broadway production Funny Girl.

The Glee star plays Fanny Brice in Funny Girl’s revival at the August Wilson Theater, a role she recently took over after Beanie Feldstein left the production midway through the production.

Michele delivered a breathtaking performance for television audiences, discussing returning to Broadway after more than a decade.

“I’ve wanted to go back to Broadway for so many years; I was gone for 15 years; Spring Awakening was the last show I did. To be back and be on the show I’ve loved for so many years, but I’m such a fan of this production. Incredible cast. Incredible score,” Michele said.

Back on Broadway: Michele delivered a breathtaking performance for television audiences, discussing returning to Broadway after more than a decade

On Thursday, the New York Times published a rare re-review of the musical, praising Lea in the lead role.

After Jimmy Fallon read some of the critical accolades for Michele’s performance in Funny Girl, the actress spoke about her character on the cult high school show Glee, which featured a Funny Girl arc for her character.

‘Now I do. I am now 36 and the story of Funny Girl spans many years. You see her love and her loss and her failures and her successes and becoming a mother and wife… I feel like I’m where I am right now, it’s just perfect. Timing is everything and I am so thankful,” Michele said.

Stunning: She was seen on the set of Jimmy Fallon on Friday in a short black dress showing off her fabulous figure

The brand new version of Funny Girl is a bittersweet comedy about a Lower East Side girl who dreams of a life on stage, but is told by everyone that she will never become a star.

One day her luck changes when something funny happens, and she becomes one of the most beloved performers to ever shine on Broadway.

The Broadway story was revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein and is based on the original book by Isobel Lennart.

The show is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and features the classical music of Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne.