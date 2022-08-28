Lea Michele looks ecstatic as she is thrown an early birthday party by Funny Girl’s cast and crew

<!–

Lea Michele was given an early birthday celebration by the cast and crew of Broadway’s Funny Girl on Friday, August 26.

The artist – who will officially celebrate her 36th birthday on Monday – looked beyond ecstatic in a video shared to cast member Ephie Aardema’s Instagram.

The actress recently made headlines after it was announced she would be replacing Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice in the Broadway musical.

Michele kept it casual in a long-sleeved black t-shirt as she celebrated with her collaborators at what appeared to be a rehearsal.

The Glee actress also wore a set of matching leggings that were offset with a pair of white socks, as well as high-heeled leather dance shoes.

The Emmy-nominated performer wore a single necklace and tied her gorgeous brunette locks into a ponytail.

Funny Girl’s current revival began previews last March, with an official premiere on April 24.

The musical, which premiered earlier in 1964, revolves around Brice’s life and her relationship with gambler Nick Arnstein.

The late actress was originally played by Barbra Streisand, who would reprise the role in the film adaptation of the 1968 play, which also starred Omar Sharif.

In addition to Feldstein, the revival’s cast included artists such as Jane Lynch and Ramin Karimloo.

Funny Girl’s revival received moderate reviews on its debut, with much criticism of the 29-year-old protagonist.

The actress then revealed that she would be leaving the show two months early last July.

At the time, it was also revealed that Michele would step in as her replacement.

Understudy Julie Benko has played Brice since Feldstein’s departure on July 31.

Lynch also chose to leave the show early and she will be replaced by Tovah Feldshuh.

Michele starts starring in Funny Girl on September 6, and Benko continues to be the understudy.